Karnataka will form two dedicated working groups with the Centre for e-Governance and Home Department to find AI use cases in governance. The move comes after Home Minister Priyank Kharge's visit to Anthropic's Bengaluru office.

Minister of Home Affairs of Karnataka, Priyank Kharge, said the state will constitute two dedicated working groups with the Centre for e-Governance and the Home Department to identify priority use cases for artificial intelligence and explore its applications across governance, education and innovation. Kharge announced after visiting the Bengaluru office of Anthropic, where he held discussions on practical applications of AI and the potential for collaboration to strengthen the state's technology ecosystem.

In a post on X on Saturday, the minister said the Anthropic team showcased several applications focused on AI-enabled citizen services, multilingual experiences and responsible deployment of artificial intelligence. The discussions also covered ways in which existing government datasets could be leveraged to improve public service delivery.

Dedicated Working Groups to be Formed

"Following the discussions, we agreed to constitute two dedicated working groups with the Centre for e-Governance and the Home Department to identify priority use cases and take these ideas forward," Kharge said. The proposed working groups are expected to examine areas where AI can support government functions and improve the delivery of services to citizens.

Focus on Multilingual Services

The focus on multilingual applications could also help expand the accessibility of digital public services across Karnataka's linguistically diverse population.

Expanding AI Skilling and Innovation

The discussions further focused on expanding AI skilling across the state through Claude certifications for students, professionals and enterprises. Such initiatives are aimed at helping individuals and organisations build practical capabilities in artificial intelligence and prepare for the growing demand for AI-related skills.

Collaboration in Research and Learning

Kharge also said the meeting covered opportunities for startups and developers in Karnataka to leverage Anthropic's AI tools. Discussions were also held on the company's AI for Science and Claude for Education programmes, indicating potential areas of collaboration in research and learning.

The minister said Anthropic's expertise and experience would be valuable as Karnataka continues efforts to build a globally competitive AI ecosystem. The proposed collaboration comes as governments and technology companies increasingly explore the use of artificial intelligence in public administration, education and research. For Karnataka, which is home to Bengaluru's large technology and startup ecosystem, the initiative could provide a framework for identifying practical AI applications while also strengthening skills and innovation capabilities across the state. (ANI)