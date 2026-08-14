Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi attended the medal distribution ceremony for the 4th Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2026 in Vadodara. He presented trophies and cash prizes to winning athletes and also gave out Sardar Patel Junior Awards.

Harsh Sanghavi Felicitates Winners at State Table Tennis Tournament

A medal distribution ceremony was organised at the conclusion of the UTT 4th Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2026, held at the Sama Sports Complex in Vadodara, to encourage the winning athletes. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi was specially present on the occasion and presented trophies, certificates and cash prizes to various winning players, according to a press release from Gujarat CMO.

He also presented the Sardar Patel Junior Awards for the years 2007-08, 2016-17 and 2018-19 and congratulated the awardees. The annual report booklet was also released by dignitaries during the programme.

Notably, 2026 marks the fourth year of the Gujarat State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament. A total of 775 boys and girls from across the state participated in the Under-9, 11, 13, 15, 17 and 19 categories. A total of 30 technical support staff provided assistance to the players.

During the ceremony, the Deputy CM played a set of table tennis with Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi and encouraged everyone.

The event was attended by MLA Chaitanya Desai, former MP Jayaben Thakkar, Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu, office bearers of the Table Tennis Association of Baroda, office bearers of the Gujarat State Table Tennis Association, officials of the Sports Department, senior athletes, as well as a large number of players and their parents.

Deputy CM Flags Off Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad

Earlier on Thursday, Sanghavi hoisted the Tricolour and flagged off the Tiranga Yatra from Raipur in Ahmedabad to spread the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

The Tiranga Yatra was organised across the country to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram and celebrate Independence Day, while expressing gratitude to the brave soldiers protecting the nation at its borders. Organised under the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Yatra was also joined by the Minister of State for Urban Development, Darshana Vaghela.

On this occasion, the Deputy CM said that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from villages to metropolises, the Tricolour is the colour of patriotism across the nation today. He said that our brave soldiers stand firm to protect the country in all weather and difficult circumstances. It is the responsibility of every citizen to express gratitude to these soldiers and their families. (ANI)