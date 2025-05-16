HD Kumaraswamy held deliberations with senior officials of the Ministry and assured the Karnataka government of complete support from the Centre.

The Karnataka government has sought allocation of electric buses from the central government under the centrally sponsored PM E-Drive initiative.

For this purpose, Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has put forward the state's request before the Centre, at a meeting with Union Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy, citing need for enhanced urban public transport systems in key cities in the southern state.

The Union Minister confirmed that the process of allocation is already underway and that Karnataka will receive electric buses in a phased and prioritised manner.

"I will ensure that Karnataka receives all due support from the Government of India," said HD Kumaraswamy, as was quoted in the statement.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are transforming public mobility across India. Karnataka will definitely receive buses under PM E-Drive," the minister added.

According to Ministry of Heavy Industries, 14,000 electric buses are to be allocated to nine major cities under the PM E-Drive initiative.

Discussions between the Union and State governments have also covered associated infrastructure, including charging stations, bus depots, and vehicle maintenance systems. Officials from both sides explored implementation models to ensure rapid rollout across identified urban clusters.

The Union Minister added: “We are not just distributing buses -- we are building a cleaner, smarter, and more inclusive transport future for the people of India. Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy has my full cooperation and that of the Ministry.”

The PM E-Drive initiative aims to augment city bus operations with 14,028 electric buses. The scheme has an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore over a period of two years from through March 2026. The Ministry of Heavy Industries said it remains committed to delivering on this mission in collaboration with all state governments and stakeholders.