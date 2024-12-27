Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) plans a Rs 5 hike in Nandini milk prices post-Sankranti to support struggling farmers. CM Siddaramaiah will meet union leaders to finalize the decision. KMF is also expanding its product line across markets, including dosa flour and Nandini ghee.

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has hinted at a potential hike in milk prices after the Sankranti festival. KMF President Bhimanayaka revealed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is expected to convene a meeting with state union leaders to address the demands of milk-producing farmers for a price increase of Rs 5 per litre.  

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Bhimanayaka said that milk farmers are struggling financially and have sought the government’s support through a price revision. A proposal has already been submitted to the Chief Minister, who is expected to examine the issue and make a decision ensuring farmers' welfare.  

Bengaluru: Nandini launches 'ready to cook' Dosa and Idli flour with Whey protein for healthy breakfast

"The milk-producing farmers are facing difficulties, and CM Siddaramaiah has taken note of their situation. A meeting will be held after Sankranti to discuss the demands and finalize the decision. So far, no discussions have been conducted on this matter," Bhimanayaka stated.  

Just six months ago, KMF introduced an extra 50 ml of milk with every half-liter packet, increasing the quantity from 500 ml to 550 ml. This came with a corresponding price increase of Rs 2. However, this policy has now been reversed. Sources indicated that the price adjustment linked to the extra milk will also be withdrawn, and further price hikes will depend on the farmers’ request and future decisions.  

KMF is also working on expanding its market for other products. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched Nandini dosa and idli flour, which is currently available only in Bengaluru. Bhimanayaka mentioned that other brands sell around 30,000 tons of flour daily, and KMF aims to capture 15-20% of the market with a sales target of 5,000 tons.  

Karnataka govt issues order to use Nandini ghee at all 34,000 temples amid Tirupati laddu row

Nandini ghee, already used in temples like Tirupati and Ayodhya, will soon be supplied to the Shirdi temple. Bhimanayaka added that plans are underway to expand sales to Delhi and Rajasthan, tapping into a broader market.  

When asked about sports sponsorships, Bhimanayaka confirmed that KMF is open to sponsoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL, provided the budget aligns with their plans.  

