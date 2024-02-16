Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka Budget 2024: 'Integrated townships across state to help decongest B'luru', says CM Siddaramaiah

    The Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has unveiled plans to develop integrated townships near key cities and satellite townships around Bengaluru. These initiatives aim to ease congestion, promote sustainable growth, and generate employment. An allocation of Rs. 2,000 crore has been made for infrastructure development in municipal corporations.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 16, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

    With the long-standing announcement of alleviating the congestion woes of Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has unveiled ambitious plans to develop integrated townships across the state, focusing on sustainable infrastructure and job creation. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced these initiatives as part of the Karnataka Budget 2024, aiming to decentralize urban growth and promote balanced development.

    Under the proposed schemes, integrated townships are slated for development near key cities including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Kolar Gold Fields, Vasanthanarasapura of Tumkur, and Bellary. Additionally, satellite townships will be established in Devanahalli, Nelamangala, Hoskote, Doddaballapura, Magadi, and Bidadi, strategically located in the vicinity of Bengaluru, with robust road and rail connectivity.

    Karnataka Budget 2024: Government announces revised tax slab on liquor

    By developing these integrated and satellite townships, the government envisions not only reducing congestion but also enhancing livability standards and generating employment opportunities in diverse sectors. As part of the Mahatma Gandhi Nagar Vikas Yojana 2.0, an allocation of Rs. 2,000 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development in 10 municipal corporations. This investment underscores the government's commitment to bolstering urban infrastructure and ensuring sustainable growth across the state.

    CM Siddaramaiah emphasized that these initiatives align with the government's vision for holistic development, aiming to create vibrant urban centers with robust infrastructure and ample employment prospects. 

