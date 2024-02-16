Business

Karnataka Budget 2024: What did 'Brand Bengaluru' get?

CM presented his record 15th Budget in Assembly

CM Siddaramaiah has presented his 15th budget today. He has announced huge sums for Bengaluru, with funds for Metro service, BMTC bus and 'Brand Bengaluru'.

White topping for roads in 'Silicon City'

CM has allocated 147 km long white topping work on major roads of the city worth Rs. 1,700 crore rupees, set to be completed by December 2025.

Completion of Namma Metro phase 2 and 2A by June 2026

The construction of Namma Metro's phases 2 and 2A will be completed by June 2026. He has also announced a feasibility study for the Bengaluru-Tumkur Metro line. 

Construction of Tunnel to tackle congestion

To beat the never-ending Traffic congestion in Bengaluru, CM announced the construction of tunnels with an  Experimental Tunnel reportedly being built near Hebbal junction.

Construction of Bengaluru Business Corridor

Construction of 73km of Peripheral Ring Road along with repositioning it as Bengaluru Business Corridor for Rs 27,000 crore.

Construction of India's tallest wacth tower 'Sky Deck'

Construction of 250-metre high Sky-Deck in Bengaluru, to be India's tallest watch tower. It is set to become a tourist destination, offering an aerial view of the city. 

