Karnataka Budget 2024: What did 'Brand Bengaluru' get?

Business
CM Siddaramaiah has presented his 15th budget today. He has announced huge sums for Bengaluru, with funds for Metro service, BMTC bus and 'Brand Bengaluru'.
CM has allocated 147 km long white topping work on major roads of the city worth Rs. 1,700 crore rupees, set to be completed by December 2025.
The construction of Namma Metro's phases 2 and 2A will be completed by June 2026. He has also announced a feasibility study for the Bengaluru-Tumkur Metro line.
To beat the never-ending Traffic congestion in Bengaluru, CM announced the construction of tunnels with an Experimental Tunnel reportedly being built near Hebbal junction.
Construction of 73km of Peripheral Ring Road along with repositioning it as Bengaluru Business Corridor for Rs 27,000 crore.
Construction of 250-metre high Sky-Deck in Bengaluru, to be India's tallest watch tower. It is set to become a tourist destination, offering an aerial view of the city.