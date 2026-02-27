Jio Financial Services' subsidiary JFPSL has launched the new JioFinance app, an AI-powered platform for a hyper-personal financial experience. It features an intelligent marketplace, tailored recommendations, and a unique rewards program.

Jio Finance Platform and Service Limited (JFPSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio Financial Services Limited (JFSL), is set to redefine the Indian financial landscape with the introduction of the all-new JioFinance app. Through 'Finsider', an exclusive early access program, users will have the first opportunity to experience the power of intelligent finance and share feedback to shape the app's evolution, a release said.

Moving beyond the traditional approach of listing financial products generically, the new app leverages Agentic AI and Neural Networks to offer a hyper-personal, instantaneous, and always-on financial experience to users, enabling them to take control of their financial future with confidence.

Key Features of the JioFinance App

Key features of the JioFinance app at present include Marketplace for Intelligent Finance, Tailored Recommendations, Dynamic Personalisation, Natural Language Interface and Jiopoints

Marketplace for Intelligent Finance

Marketplace for Intelligent Finance is an expansive digital storefront offering a diversified range of products from JFSL group companies and other trusted finance brands, including home loans, loans against securities, personal loans, credit cards, insurance, UPI, life and general insurance, JioBlackRock mutual funds and investment advisory, fixed deposits, digital gold, tax filing and planning, and an innovative savings account with automated liquidity management for higher returns.

Tailored Recommendations and AI Integration

In terms of tailored recommendations, the app transitions from simply listing generic offers to computing decisions for delivering the best outcome to users. Driven by a growing ecosystem of 15 AI agents and around 70 decision-making engines, it evaluates real-time intent, eligibility, and financial context to provide recommendations tailored specifically to each user.

Dynamic Personalisation and Interface

Moving beyond a 'one-size-fits-all' approach, the new JioFinance app does away with static pages to ensure that no two users see the same home screen, if their financial profiles and needs differ. Users can simply type their unique financial needs in a chat bar to explore and access relevant products, eliminating the need for endless scrolling and juggling multiple app screens.

Comprehensive Rewards Program

It also offers a comprehensive rewards program, whereby users can earn JioPoints for every transaction done on the app, redeemable against a wide catalogue of rewards based on their preference, thereby doing away with generic scratch cards.

Upcoming Features

Additional features coming soon include Financial Fitness Score; Personal CFO for Bharat; Autonomous Execution and Executive Membership Program.

Financial Fitness Score

Financial Fitness Score is an all-encompassing index designed to assess a user's financial health by analysing their spending, borrowing, insurance cover, wealth creation and tax compliance. Through a conversational journey, JioFinance will provide actionable guidance to a user on how to improve their overall financial well-being and help them execute such advice.

Personal CFO and Autonomous Execution

Through a conversational journey and in a few simple clicks, users will be able to automate transactional journeys such as recurring payments and investments.

Executive Membership Program

Members will be able to earn assured value-back on products or services availed through the JioFinance app, helping them earn with every transaction, the release said.

Empowering Bharat with Financial Intelligence

Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jio Financial Services Limited said: "We believe intelligent finance should be a basic right of all citizens. With the paradigm shift in finance, we are putting Bharat at the heart of everything we build. As a hyper-personal and intelligent marketplace for financial services, the new JioFinance app aims to remove the noise and friction that many of us experience while navigating a complex financial landscape. This is a platform designed to empower every Indian with unbiased and actionable financial intelligence, empowering them to take control of their financial destiny with transparency and trust."

