TRAI has issued a consultation paper to refine digital connectivity ratings for properties, proposing an expanded nine-level scale, a design-stage assessment for new buildings, and an optional audit mechanism to improve transparency for consumers.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released a consultation paper titled "Review of the Rating of Properties for Digital Connectivity Regulations, 2024 (7 of 2024)" to refine the existing framework for in-building digital connectivity.

The regulator stated that while the current regulations provide a sound framework, certain areas require additional clarity and refinement to align with on-ground realities and improve transparency for consumers. The move follows the notification of the original regulations in October 2024 and the subsequent issuance of a Rating Manual in August 2025.

Addressing In-Building Connectivity Challenges

According to TRAI, digital connectivity has become a "critical enabler of modern living and economic activity." The regulator noted that a significant proportion of data consumption occurs inside buildings, where advanced 4G and 5G technologies are "more susceptible to signal attenuation due to walls, building materials, and construction design." Consequently, in-building connectivity has become a "critical determinant of User Experience and Quality of Service (QoS)."

Key Proposals in the Consultation Paper

Expanded Nine-Level Rating Scale

One of the primary proposals in the consultation paper involves the expansion of the current rating scale. TRAI observed that the existing Five-Star rating needs improvements to "sufficiently differentiate between properties with materially different levels of digital connectivity performance." To address this, the regulator proposed introducing additional half-star levels, which would expand the scale from five to nine rating levels. This change is intended to assist properties where scores lie close to the threshold values.

Certification for Under-Construction Properties

The consultation paper also addresses the gap in rating under-construction properties, which are often marketed before completion. TRAI proposed a "design-stage assessment and certification mechanism" for such properties to supplement the existing process. However, the regulator clarified that the final Digital Connectivity Rating will "continue to be awarded only after completion of construction and Due Diligence Stage-II, thereby preserving assessment integrity."

Additional Refinements and Public Consultation

Additionally, TRAI suggested a realignment of property categories between Category 'A' and Category 'B' to ensure the assessment framework remains relevant to actual usage patterns. The regulator also proposed an "Optional Digital Connectivity Audit mechanism." This would allow property managers to engage a registered Digital Connectivity Rating Agency to evaluate and improve their infrastructure before applying for a formal, public rating. Stakeholders and telecom consumers are invited to submit written comments on the issues raised in the consultation paper by March 23, 2026. The regulator emphasised that these refinements aim to address practical issues faced by property managers and rating agencies "without altering its core intent, principles, or assessment methodology." (ANI)