Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, other billionaires lose $1.4 trillion in first half of 2022

According to Bloomberg, the world's 500 wealthiest people lost $1.4 trillion in the first half of 2022. According to the research, this is the steepest six-month reduction in the global billionaires category ever. Elon Musk, the world's richest person, had his fortune fall by roughly $62 billion, while Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos saw his fortune fall by nearly $63 billion. In contrast, Meta creator Mark Zuckerberg's fortune has dropped by more than half. The largest loser, though, was crypto pioneer Changpeng Zhao, whose fortune was reduced by $80 million within the same time period.

In dramatic contrast to the previous two years, billionaires' net worth has been reduced. Over the course of 2020 and 2021, the fortunes of the ultra-wealthy expanded exponentially as central banks and governments implemented a host of stimulus measures in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, boosting the value of everything from cryptocurrency to technology.

The situation has altered recently, particularly as a result of the spillover effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has resulted in unprecedented inflationary pressure. This has compelled policymakers and central banks all over the world to hike interest rates in order to combat growing inflation. As a result, some of the most valuable stocks are plummeting, taking with them the fortunes of the billionaires who hold them.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has a net worth of $208.5 billion, while Jeff Bezos comes in second with a net worth of $129.6 billion. Bernard Arnault, France's wealthiest man, comes in third place with a fortune of $128.7 billion, followed by Microsoft's Bill Gates with a fortune of $114.8 billion. They are the only four people left in the $100 billion club, which had ten members at the start of the year.