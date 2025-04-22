Some startups on Shark Tank India didn’t land deals but soared afterward, proving innovation and resilience can triumph. Here are five inspiring brands that made it big without funding.

Now in its fourth season, Shark Tank India continues to fuel entrepreneurial dreams across the country. While many startups earn investments, some of the most remarkable success stories come from those who didn’t. With innovation, determination, and public support, these entrepreneurs have turned rejection into opportunity, proving that not getting a deal isn't the end—it's often just the beginning.

On2Cook

Sanandan Sudhir’s On2Cook is a game-changing kitchen device blending induction and microwave technologies to slash cooking time by 70% and energy use by 50%. Though it didn’t secure a Shark Tank deal, it later bagged ₹17 crore in funding, earning a ₹100 crore valuation. Now patented globally, it’s gaining traction in commercial kitchens across India and the U.S.

Twee in One

Niti Singhal's brand, Twee in One, offers innovative reversible and convertible clothing for men, women, and children, blending sustainability with practicality. Perfect for travelers and fashion lovers, each outfit gives two distinct looks. While the Sharks were unsure about its scalability, the brand quickly won over audiences. In a nod to its appeal, even the wife of one of the Sharks was spotted wearing a Twee in One dress.

Shades of Spring

Founded in 2018 by Nidhi Gupta and Anju Bhagat, Shades of Spring is a premium flower gifting and subscription brand offering farm-fresh bouquets for special occasions and regular deliveries. Though the founders couldn’t reach a mutual agreement with the Sharks, the company’s growth has been unstoppable — it is now valued at ₹300 crore.

Moonshine Meadery

Moonshine, India's and Asia’s first meadery, was founded in 2016 by Rohan Rehani and Nitin Vishwas. Specializing in mead, the world’s oldest alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey with fruits and spices, the brand impressed the Sharks. However, the founders’ ask for ₹80 lakhs for just 0.5% equity led to a standoff, and no deal was made. Despite this, Moonshine has flourished and is now valued at ₹160 crore.

Kunafa World

Bringing the Middle Eastern dessert Kunafa to Indian palates, Kunafa World was launched in 2019 by Jameel Ruhi and Zamzeer Ahamad in Bengaluru. Known for its rich taste and Indian-friendly flavor profile, the brand offers over 15 varieties of this semolina-based, sugar-soaked dessert filled with cheese and cream. Though the Sharks loved the taste, they didn’t invest. Yet, the brand has grown steadily and is now valued at ₹18 crore.

These success stories prove that not securing a deal on Shark Tank India isn’t the end of the road — for many, it’s just the beginning of an exciting entrepreneurial journey.