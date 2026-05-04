Innovations Venture Studio (IVS) has partnered with faith-tech startup SwaDharma in a venture-building model to create a digital infrastructure for India's temples, aiming to capitalize on the growing technology adoption in the faith economy.

Innovations Venture Studio (IVS) investment in a faith-tech startup SwaDharma (Formerly 3ioNetra), reflects a broader shift towards co-building digital infrastructure for India's evolving faith ecosystem, rather than a standalone investment. The companies say, this strategic venture building partnership goes beyond capital, with IVS working closely alongside the founders to scale SwaDharma into a category-defining platform powering the digital transformation of temples and spiritual ecosystems across India.

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Tapping into India's Evolving Faith Economy

The partnership is opportune specially when India's faith economy is seeing a clear shift toward technology adoption, with digital transactions in the segment growing rapidly. A large number of temples are also expected to adopt digital systems for operations, payments, and devotee engagement in the coming years.

The SwaDharma Dharma Stack

According to the company, SwaDharma-Setu an integrated platform aimed at supporting temple operations, enabling unified identity for users, and offering data-led services. The platform includes tools for temple management, payment processing, commerce and compliance, along with features focused on streamlining interactions between institutions and devotees. SwaDharma is structured across key layers, including Infrastructure Layer (SwaDharma Setu), Identity Layer (SwaDharma ID), and Intelligence Layer (SwaDharma Mitr): AI-led personalization and guided spiritual journeys.*

A Strategic Co-Building Approach

According to the companies, the partnership will involve a venture-building approach, with IVS expected to work closely with the startup to scale its technology and expand its presence across temple networks. Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio, noted that the faith economy is at a structural inflection point. "We did not just invest in 3ioNetra, we are co-building a category-defining platform. The faith economy in India is at a structural inflection point, and SwaDharma has the potential to become its foundational digital infrastructure. Our focus will be on scaling this into a large, structured, and globally relevant ecosystem," he said.

Pratyush Ambuj, Co-founder & COO of SwaDharma, added, "Having IVS as a strategic partner strengthens our vision of building a unified, intelligence-backed Dharma Stack. Their ecosystem depth will play a critical role in accelerating a trusted and scalable digital layer for the faith ecosystem."

The partnership highlights increasing investor interest in niche digital infrastructure, particularly as traditional sectors like religion and spirituality begin to adopt enterprise-grade technology. (ANI)