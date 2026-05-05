Corporate governance firm InGovern wrote to 7 listed Tata companies, including Tata Motors and Tata Steel, urging them to push for the listing of Tata Sons. It cited fiduciary duty, lack of transparency, and the need to unlock value for shareholders.

Corporate governance advisory firm InGovern has written to the boards of seven listed Tata Group companies, urging them to push for the listing of Tata Sons, stating that it is their fiduciary duty to protect the interests of public shareholders.

In a letter addressed to the directors of Tata Motors Limited, Tata Steel Limited, Tata Chemicals Limited, The Tata Power Company Limited, The Indian Hotels Company Limited, Tata Consumer Products Limited and Tata Investment Corporation Limited, InGovern highlighted that these companies collectively hold around 12 per cent stake in Tata Sons, placing them in a unique position to drive governance reforms at the group level.

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Concerns Over 'Closed-Loop' Capital Structure

The firm stated that the current structure, where Tata Sons operates as a private holding company, has evolved into a "closed-loop system of capital consumption." It noted that Tata Sons lacks access to public equity markets and relies heavily on dividend flows from its listed subsidiaries. In FY25 alone, Tata Sons received around Rs 32,828 crore in dividends from group companies, underlining its dependence on upstream cash flows.

It stated, "This architecture now functions as a closed-loop system of capital consumption. Because Tata Sons remains private, it lacks access to public equity markets to fuel its ambitious forays into high-growth sectors".

Shareholder Interests and Unfulfilled Promises

According to InGovern, this structure may lead to perceived conflicts of interest, as capital that could be reinvested into listed companies or returned to their shareholders is instead channelled to the parent entity. It added that when such funds are deployed into long-gestation or capital-intensive projects, minority shareholders of listed companies do not have direct oversight or voting power.

The letter referred to the long-standing commitment made in 1995 regarding a potential listing of Tata Sons, which was expected to provide "tremendous appreciation" to shareholders. However, it noted that this promise remains unfulfilled even as of May 2026, raising concerns around value unlocking and liquidity for investors. The report said, "In 1995, as the group faced intense scrutiny over its brand-fee schemes and capital diversion, management sought to reassure skeptical shareholders by articulating a clear exit strategy".

Funding Constraints and Governance Risks

InGovern further pointed out that Tata Sons is currently involved in strategic sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing, defence systems and restructuring of national assets like Air India. It said that the scale of capital required for such initiatives cannot be sustainably met through dividend inflows alone, creating a funding constraint under the current structure.

The advisory firm warned that the absence of public market oversight may lead to risks of capital misallocation, as there is no external price discovery mechanism to assess investments made at the holding company level. It also highlighted governance concerns, noting that the private status of Tata Sons limits transparency and keeps it outside stringent disclosure norms and board independence requirements.

Impact on Public Shareholders

Highlighting the impact on investors, InGovern said that more than 1.2 crore public shareholders in listed Tata companies have been waiting for value unlocking that a listing could bring. It added that the current structure may result in a "holding company discount," suppressing the valuation of listed entities.

InGovern's Three-Step Recommendation

As part of its recommendations, InGovern urged the boards to take a three-step approach, including demanding a clear roadmap for listing, pushing for market-linked valuation of their stakes in Tata Sons, and advocating governance reforms such as induction of at least 50 per cent independent directors at the holding company level.

The firm said that directors of these listed companies hold the key to unlocking value and improving governance standards, adding that the question is no longer whether Tata Sons can remain private, but whether the cost of doing so is being borne disproportionately by public shareholders.

InGovern is a corporate governance research and advisory firm which assists investors that have financial or reputation exposure to companies. (ANI)