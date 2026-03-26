Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services and consulting firm, has announced the acquisition of two US-based companies for a total of $560 million, ahead of its annual results, as it looks to deepen capabilities in healthcare and insurance.

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Stratus, a leading technology solutions provider for the property & casualty (P&C) insurance industry and Optimum Healthcare IT, recognized as a Best in KLAS healthcare digital transformation and consulting firm for helping provider organizations drive large-scale transformation.

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This strategic move strengthens Infosys' leadership in the insurance sector and accelerates AI-powered digital and data transformation for global P&C insurance clients.

Acquisition to unlock AI value with digital and data transformation for global P&C insurers

Headquartered in the United States, Stratus brings a team of 450+ experts with deep industry knowledge, consulting excellence, and advanced technology capabilities. Stratus is a leading Guidewire Software partner offering transformation solutions to property and casualty (P&C) insurers.

With a global delivery footprint that spans across the US, Canada, and India, Stratus delivers end-to-end Guidewire Insurance Suite capabilities across PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, integrations, upgrades, cloud migrations, and application managed services. The company brings deep P&C domain expertise across personal, commercial workers' compensation, and specialty lines, supported by industry-specific accelerators and repeatable delivery frameworks that enable faster, high-quality transformations at scale.

Stratus has a dedicated data practice with capabilities across Guidewire CDA, Data Studio, DataHub and InfoCenter, Databricks, and Microsoft Fabric, positioning it as a differentiated, scaled partner for complex, cloud- and AI-led P&C transformations.

By integrating Stratus' strong Guidewire and P&C insurance platform consulting expertise with Infosys' global reach, Infosys Topaz AI offerings, and Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, Infosys will be well-equipped to support insurers in core modernization, cloud adoption, data-driven transformation, and enhancing customer experience. The collaboration also expands Infosys' presence with new insurance customers and key buying centers globally.

Kannan Amaresh, SVP & Head of Insurance, Infosys, said “AI is fundamentally transforming the global insurance industry, strengthening decision-making across underwriting, claims, and fraud detection, while making systems intelligent and significantly improving operational efficiency. The P&C segment is leading AI adoption in the insurance sector, driven by the need for claims automation, advanced underwriting, and sophisticated risk modeling amid claim volumes and elevated risks exposure. Infosys is unlocking AI value for P&C insurers through digital and data-led transformation. By combining Stratus' deep technology consulting capabilities with Infosys' established leadership in insurance sector, we are further enhancing our ability to drive value for our clients. We are excited to welcome Stratus and its leadership team to the Infosys family.”

Chuck Fillizola, CEO, Stratus, said “Stratus was built to help property and casualty insurers modernize their core platforms with deep domain expertise, disciplined execution and meaningful outcomes while putting people at the heart of every engagement. The future of insurance transformation requires more than technology. It demands execution rigor and the ability to operationalize AI across delivery and operations. Joining Infosys allows us to carry this mission forward at global scale by combining our Guidewire and P&C specialization with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt. This is a powerful strategic fit that accelerates innovation while preserving the consulting-led, human-centered culture our clients, partners and teams rely on.”

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of FY 2027, subject to completion of closing conditions.

About Stratus

Stratus (Stratus Technologies) is a premier Guidewire transformation partner, bringing deep industry expertise and global delivery strength across the United States, Canada and India. Known for accelerating digital transformation for P&C insurers, Stratus delivers high-impact solutions across core modernization, Guidewire Cloud migrations, data and analytics, managed services and talent innovation. Its proven accelerators and domain-aligned delivery frameworks across PolicyCenter, CloudReady, BillingCenter, ClaimCenter and Guidewire Cloud consistently help carriers achieve faster time-to-value and more predictable business outcomes.

Now strengthened by Infosys' global scale, AI-driven platforms and consulting-led capabilities, Stratus is uniquely positioned to help insurers modernize with confidence, unlock next-generation customer experiences and scale innovation across the insurance value chain.

Infosys to acquire Optimum Healthcare IT for $465 million

Acquisition to unlock AI-powered cloud and digital transformation for healthcare providers

The acquisition of Optimum Healthcare IT underscores Infosys' commitment to strengthening its healthcare capabilities, particularly in collaboration with health systems and provider organizations to deliver measurable outcomes across complex clinical and operational environments.

Optimum Healthcare IT brings deep provider-domain expertise and a proven delivery model - making it a strong strategic fit for Infosys' scale and healthcare growth strategy. This investment significantly enhances Infosys' presence in the provider segment, adding new clients and relationships, expanding technology capabilities, and creating synergies across new buying centers.

Healthcare providers served by Optimum Healthcare IT will now have access to Infosys' broader offerings across Infosys Topaz AI offerings, Infosys Cobalt cloud offerings, cloud engineering, infrastructure services, cybersecurity and application transformation.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, “Optimum Healthcare IT has established a strong position in the healthcare sector by consistently delivering measurable outcomes through deep domain expertise and trusted client engagements. By bringing together Optimum's provider experience with Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, we are positioned to create a differentiated value proposition for healthcare providers - accelerating end-to-end cloud, data, and digital transformation at scale. We are pleased to welcome Optimum Healthcare and its leadership team to Infosys as we advance our shared vision for the future of healthcare.”

Gene Scheurer, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Optimum Healthcare IT, said, "From the beginning, Optimum was built to deliver results through a focus on execution, collaboration, and quality. With Infosys' long-term investment and global scale behind us, we're positioned to accelerate AI and digital led growth and expand what we can deliver while remaining anchored in the values, service model, and healthcare focus our clients count on."

Venky Ananth, EVP & Head of Healthcare, Infosys, said "Optimum Healthcare IT brings specialized provider-focused capabilities, including health record advisory, implementation, and support, further strengthening Infosys' healthcare portfolio. Together, Infosys and Optimum Healthcare IT will advance AI-led, large-scale cloud and data transformation initiatives for healthcare providers through an integrated, end-to-end set of offerings - supporting improved patient experiences through data-driven, personalized care while driving greater operational efficiency and cost optimization."

Jason Mabry, President and Co-Founder of Optimum Healthcare IT, added, "Our success has always been driven by our people and the trust our clients place in them. This next chapter with Infosys, strengthens our healthcare industry leadership position while maintaining the same Optimum team, leadership involvement, and client-first experience that organizations know and expect and an unwavering commitment towards execution."

Optimum Healthcare is an Elite ServiceNow partner, and received the 2026 ServiceNow Partner of the Year Award, is a Premier AWS partner, Workday Services partner and a Microsoft Azure partner. Investment Bank Harris Williams advised Optimum Healthcare IT on the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of FY 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and completion of closing conditions.

About Optimum Healthcare IT

Optimum Healthcare IT is a Best in KLAS healthcare IT digital transformation and consulting firm based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Optimum's comprehensive service offerings include Enterprise Application Services, Digital Transformation, and Workforce Management, which features our skill development program, Optimum CareerPath. Backed by a leadership team with extensive expertise, it delivers tailored healthcare consulting solutions to diverse organizations.

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