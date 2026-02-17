Infosys has announced a collaboration with AI safety and research company Anthropic to develop and deliver advanced enterprise AI solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Infosys on Tuesday announced a collaboration with Anthropic, an AI safety and research company, to develop and deliver advanced enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for companies across telecommunications, financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

In an official filing to the stock exchange on Tuesday, Infosys stated that the collaboration will begin in the telecommunications sector with a dedicated Anthropic Center of Excellence to build and deploy AI agents tailored to industry-specific operations. The partnership will later expand across industries, including financial services, manufacturing, and software development.

Core Technologies and Goals

At the core of the collaboration is the integration of Anthropic's Claude models, including Claude Code, with Infosys Topaz AI offerings. This integration aims to help enterprises automate complex workflows, accelerate software delivery, and adopt AI solutions with governance and transparency, especially in regulated industries.

The company also stated that this collaboration reflects a shared commitment by both companies to ensure AI delivers real transformational value beyond efficiency gains. Infosys and Anthropic aim to help clients reimagine their enterprise operating models by combining industry expertise, advanced AI technology, and engineering scale into a unified approach.

Focus on Agentic AI and System Modernization

A key focus area of the collaboration will be agentic AI systems. These systems go beyond answering questions and can independently handle multi-step tasks such as processing claims, generating and testing code, and managing compliance reviews. Using tools such as the Claude Agent SDK, Infosys and Anthropic will help organizations build AI agents capable of handling long and complex processes efficiently.

The partnership will also support organizations in modernizing legacy systems by combining Infosys Topaz and Claude to accelerate migration and reduce infrastructure upgrade costs.

Industry-Specific Applications

The collaboration will deliver industry-specific AI applications across multiple sectors. In telecommunications, AI agents will help carriers modernize network operations, streamline customer lifecycle management, and improve service delivery. In financial services, AI agents will help firms detect and assess risks faster, automate compliance reporting, and provide more personalized customer interactions based on client history and market conditions. In manufacturing and engineering, Claude will help accelerate product design and simulation, enabling engineers to test more product iterations and reduce research and development timelines. In software development, teams will use Claude Code to write, test, and debug code, helping developers move faster from design to production. Infosys is already deploying Claude Code within its Exponential Engineering organization to build internal expertise and best practices, which will support future client engagements.

Leadership on the Partnership

Dario Amodei, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Anthropic, said, "There's a big gap between an AI model that works in a demo and one that works in a regulated industry - and if you want to close that gap, you need domain expertise. Infosys has exactly that kind of expertise across important industries: telecom, financial services, and manufacturing."

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said, "Our collaboration with Anthropic marks a strategic leap toward advancing enterprise AI, enabling organizations to unlock value and become more intelligent, resilient, and responsible. From modernizing financial services with intelligent risk management and compliance, to enabling engineering businesses to lead with AI-driven design and manufacturing, the goal is to leverage the joint expertise of Infosys and Anthropic to accelerate AI value realization for global enterprises."