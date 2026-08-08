IndusInd Bank has received the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) nod to establish a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake stock broking business, marking a step towards expanding its presence in capital market-related financial services.

IndusInd Bank has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to establish a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake stock broking business, the private sector lender said in an exchange filing late Friday.

The approval, dated August 7, 2026, also permits the bank to infuse equity capital into the proposed stock broking subsidiary. The RBI approval is subject to additional conditions specified in its letter to the bank.

Expansion into Capital Markets

The development marks a step towards expanding IndusInd Bank's presence in capital market-related financial services and enabling it to offer stock broking services through a dedicated subsidiary.

According to the bank's disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the approval has been granted specifically for setting up a wholly owned subsidiary for carrying out stock broking activities.

The bank did not disclose the proposed amount of equity infusion or provide details on the timeline for incorporation and commencement of operations of the subsidiary.

Strategic Move and Market Trends

The move comes as financial institutions increasingly seek to broaden their offerings beyond traditional banking services and strengthen their presence across the investment and capital markets ecosystem.

A stock broking subsidiary could enable IndusInd Bank to build a more integrated offering for customers seeking access to equity and other market-linked investment products.

The proposed subsidiary would operate as a separate entity under the bank's ownership, subject to applicable regulatory requirements governing stock broking activities. The RBI has also attached additional conditions to its approval, which the bank will be required to comply with.

Regulatory Milestone and Next Steps

IndusInd Bank said the disclosure was being made for information and record purposes and that the intimation had also been uploaded on its website. On Friday, shares of the bank ended 0.6 per cent higher at Rs 1,022 on the National Stock Exchange.

The RBI's approval is an important regulatory milestone for the bank as it moves towards establishing the new business. Further details, including the structure, capitalisation and operational launch of the subsidiary, are expected to emerge once the bank completes the necessary regulatory and corporate processes.

The development also comes against the backdrop of growing convergence between banking, wealth management and capital market services, as lenders look to deepen customer relationships and diversify fee-based revenue streams. (ANI)