Union Minister Piyush Goyal met his UAE and Indonesian counterparts in Jaipur. He discussed strengthening the India-UAE CEPA and reviewed progress on the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement, aiming to deepen bilateral economic engagement.

Piyush Goyal holds bilateral talks on BRICS sidelines

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday held separate meetings with his counterparts from the UAE and Indonesia on the sidelines of the BRICS Trade and Industry Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur, discussing ways to strengthen trade, investment and economic cooperation.

Meeting with UAE on CEPA

Goyal met UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and discussed further strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). "Discussed ways to further strengthen the momentum of our trade & investment ties under the India-UAE CEPA, and explored avenues for collaboration across diverse sectors," Goyal said in a post on X. The UAE is one of India's largest trading partners, while the CEPA between the two countries has provided a major push to bilateral trade since it came into effect in May 2022.

Talks with Indonesia on AITIGA

In a separate meeting, Goyal met Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso and reviewed progress in negotiations related to the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA). "We reviewed the progress of the AITIGA negotiations and discussed ways to further deepen our bilateral economic engagement and strengthen resilient supply chains," Goyal said. He added that the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing trade-led growth and strengthening India-Indonesia economic cooperation. India and ASEAN have been reviewing AITIGA with the aim of making the agreement more effective and addressing concerns around the existing trade arrangement.

The bilateral meetings were held on the sidelines of the BRICS Trade and Industry Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur as India holds the BRICS presidency in 2026.