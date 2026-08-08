AI is now a core capability in pharmaceutical R&D, moving beyond experimentation to accelerate drug discovery, improve research productivity, and guide scientific decisions, a report by Prezent Vivo highlights. It is transforming the entire process.

Growing Investment in AI for Drug Discovery The report noted that growing investments reflect rising confidence in AI adoption across the pharmaceutical industry. Citing Grand View Research, it said the global AI in drug discovery market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2033, growing at a 24.8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2033. It said pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly deploying AI platforms for target identification, lead optimisation and prioritising drug candidates. Practical Business Needs Driving AI Adoption The report said the increasing adoption of AI is being driven by practical business needs rather than technology hype. Biopharma companies are under pressure to shorten drug development timelines, improve R&D productivity and manage increasingly complex biological and clinical data.The report mentioned that by analysing large volumes of molecular, genomic, proteomic and clinical information, AI helps researchers identify patterns that would otherwise take much longer to detect, allowing scientists to focus on the most promising drug candidates. A Measured Approach for Regulated Industries Rajat Mishra, Founder and CEO of Prezent, said AI adoption in highly regulated industries such as life sciences requires a measured approach. "While particular companies--such as agile startups and disruptive tech companies--have higher adoption rates, leaping headfirst into AI won't work in highly regulated industries such as life sciences and biopharmaceuticals due to stricter compliance, privacy, and accountability requirements," Mishra said.He added, "However, the impact potential in these massive markets makes the case for finding an approach that works." Success Factors for AI Integration The report further noted that organisations achieving the greatest success are those that integrate AI into scientific workflows with trusted data, strong governance and cross-functional collaboration, rather than treating AI as a standalone technology. Prezent Vivo Announces Executive Summit The report also mentioned that Prezent Vivo recently announced Articulate 2026: The Communication Revolution, a full-day executive summit for senior biopharma leaders, which will be held on October 1, 2026, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.According to the report, the event will bring together more than 150 senior executives to discuss how clear and purposeful communication can improve outcomes across the life sciences industry. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming a core part of pharmaceutical research and development (R&D), moving beyond its role as an experimental technology to help companies accelerate drug discovery, improve research productivity and make better scientific decisions, according to a report by AI platform Prezent Vivo.The report said AI is transforming how biopharmaceutical companies identify promising drug targets, design new molecules and decide which drug candidates should move forward for preclinical research and clinical trials. It added that AI is now influencing R&D investments, development timelines, talent strategies and decision-making across pharmaceutical organisations.According to the report, "Artificial intelligence has moved beyond experimentation. Today, it is becoming a core capability for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies looking to accelerate research, optimize R&D investments, and improve decision-making throughout the drug discovery process."The report noted that growing investments reflect rising confidence in AI adoption across the pharmaceutical industry. Citing Grand View Research, it said the global AI in drug discovery market was valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2033, growing at a 24.8 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2026 and 2033. It said pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly deploying AI platforms for target identification, lead optimisation and prioritising drug candidates.The report said the increasing adoption of AI is being driven by practical business needs rather than technology hype. Biopharma companies are under pressure to shorten drug development timelines, improve R&D productivity and manage increasingly complex biological and clinical data.The report mentioned that by analysing large volumes of molecular, genomic, proteomic and clinical information, AI helps researchers identify patterns that would otherwise take much longer to detect, allowing scientists to focus on the most promising drug candidates.Rajat Mishra, Founder and CEO of Prezent, said AI adoption in highly regulated industries such as life sciences requires a measured approach. "While particular companies--such as agile startups and disruptive tech companies--have higher adoption rates, leaping headfirst into AI won't work in highly regulated industries such as life sciences and biopharmaceuticals due to stricter compliance, privacy, and accountability requirements," Mishra said.He added, "However, the impact potential in these massive markets makes the case for finding an approach that works."The report further noted that organisations achieving the greatest success are those that integrate AI into scientific workflows with trusted data, strong governance and cross-functional collaboration, rather than treating AI as a standalone technology.The report also mentioned that Prezent Vivo recently announced Articulate 2026: The Communication Revolution, a full-day executive summit for senior biopharma leaders, which will be held on October 1, 2026, at the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.According to the report, the event will bring together more than 150 senior executives to discuss how clear and purposeful communication can improve outcomes across the life sciences industry. (ANI)