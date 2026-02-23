Chittoor Real Estate: Highway-Led Development Sparks New Investment Wave in AP
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's home district, Chittoor, is on a development fast track. A few massive projects are causing a huge real estate boom in the area.
Mega projects are set to change the district's look.
Andhra Pradesh's real estate market is on fire right now. After the new coalition government came to power, they gave full clarity on Amaravati, and construction work has picked up speed. This has led to a massive boom. But another Rayalaseema district is seeing a similar boom, with land prices shooting through the roof. Let's find out which district it is and why.
Real estate boom in Chittoor
The undivided Chittoor district is Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu's home turf. That's why the CM is all set to develop it into a model district. Both the central and state governments are taking up massive development projects here. A big part of this plan is building new highways connecting Chittoor to Bengaluru and Chennai, with a budget of over ₹8,000 crore.
Express highway from Chittoor to Chennai
Work on the Chittoor-Thatchur express highway, which started in 2022, is now complete. This highway stretches for 75 kilometres inside the undivided Chittoor district and will open for public use very soon. Once it's open, travel time between Chittoor and Chennai will drop significantly. Naturally, land prices all along this highway have skyrocketed.
Chennai-Bengaluru highway via Chittoor
And that's not all. The Chennai-Bengaluru express highway also cuts through the undivided Chittoor district. Construction work on this route is almost finished, and it's expected to open by the end of this year. This highway is another big reason for Chittoor's real estate boom, pushing up land prices in all the nearby areas.
Real estate boom in Visakhapatnam
Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam is also seeing a solid real estate boom. The government is offering big incentives to attract IT companies to the city, and many are already setting up shop. Major projects, like the Google data center, are also coming to Vizag. All this activity is giving a huge boost to the local property market.
