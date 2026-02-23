R&B Denims has secured a major sales order of Rs 215.88 crore to supply 12 million meters of denim fabric to merchant exporters. This significant achievement boosted the company's stock, which advanced 1.76% to a 52-week high.

R&B Denims Limited, a leader in India’s denim industry, has secured sales orders aggregating to around Rs 215.88 crore for the supply of around 12,000,000 meters of denim fabric products from established merchant exporters, the company said in a regulatory filing. The order represents a significant commercial achievement and one of the notable order consolidations for the company in recent periods. The R&B Denims stocks reacted positively to the development as the company’s stocks advanced 1.76 per cent to Rs 196.60. The company’s stock has showcased a 52-week high, indicating a strong upward trend.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Strong Financial Performance

Recently, it has also posted a stellar quarterly performance for Q3 of Financial Year 2026 as it reported a spike in revenue from operations, rising 17.8% YoY to Rs 111.14 crore. The company said the orders are scheduled for execution during the forthcoming quarters in accordance with mutually agreed commercial terms and delivery schedules.

Details from Regulatory Filing

“Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform the Stock Exchanges that the Company has secured confirmed Sales Orders aggregating to approximately INR 2,158,800,000 (Rupees two billion, one hundred fifty-eight million, eight hundred thousand only) for the supply of approximately 12,000,000 meters (twelve million meters) of denim fabric products from established Merchant Exporters,” the company said in its filing.

“This 2.16 billion-rupee order inflow represents a significant commercial achievement and one of the notable order consolidations for the Company in recent periods,” it added.

Strategic Impact and Outlook

The company said scale and value of these orders underscore strong demand traction, sustained client confidence, and the company’s expanding execution capabilities. The company said that upon execution, the said orders are expected to meaningfully enhance revenue visibility, strengthen capacity utilisation, and further solidify the Company’s order book position.

“This development supports the Company’s strategic growth trajectory and reinforces its focus on scaling operations and improving operating leverage." The Company said it remains committed to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and long-term value creation for its stakeholders.

About R&B Denims

Founded in 2012, R&B Denims is a trailblazer in India’s denim industry, being the first to begin production in Surat—the polyester hub of the country. (ANI)