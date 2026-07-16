NIELIT is establishing two Centres of Excellence in Ahmedabad and Guwahati to boost India's semiconductor ecosystem. The move is part of the government's ISM 2.0 initiative and focuses on skill development in OSAT and ATMP processes.

In a boost to India's semiconductor ecosystem, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is establishing two centres of Excellence in Ahmedabad and Guwahati, NIELIT Director General Madan Mohan Tripathi said.

Government Boosts Semiconductor Ecosystem

Speaking with ANI, Tripathi noted the Indian government is taking actions to boost the semiconductor ecosystem in India, transitioning from ISM 1.0 to ISM 2.0. Furthermore, the government has approved numerous manufacturing plants and projects. "The Cabinet recently approved ISM 2.0, involving an outlay of approximately Rs 1.28 lakh crore," he said adding that, "Skill development is a crucial component of this initiative."

NIELIT Establishes Centres of Excellence

He further noted that NIELIT is actively engaged in digital skill development under the leadership of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and establishing Centres of Excellence to strengthen India's semiconductor sector. "Specifically for the semiconductor sector, we are establishing two Centres of Excellence to provide training in OSAT and ATMP processes-in Ahmedabad and Guwahati," he said.

The institute has also signed MoUs with Tata Electronics and Infineon for Guwahati and Ahmedabad facility and collaborating with other manufacturing plants, he noted.

Expanding Skilling and Academic Programs

"Through NIELIT's 'Deemed-to-be-University' status, we are launching various BTech, MTech, and diploma programs focused on semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing... thereby creating a specialised workforce," he noted.

Tripathi added, NIELIT has partnered with Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL) in Mohali to provide hands-on manufacturing experience, and the institute is also expanding its skilling initiatives in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI). "We also have an agreement with Semiconductor Complex Limited (SCL) in Mohali, which enables the actual manufacturing of these products. In this way, we cover the entire skilling spectrum in the semiconductor domain, providing training that goes beyond academics to empower students to create real-world products," he said.

Focus on AI and Emerging Technologies

Tripathi added that under the India AI Mission, 28 AI labs have been established across the country, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities.

NIELIT is also running around 42 AI-focused programmes and has already trained over 20,000 individuals, leading to the development of several grassroots-level AI solutions. (ANI)