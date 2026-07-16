India's public sector is rapidly adopting AI for efficiency but struggles with infrastructure readiness, governance, and security challenges, slowing large-scale deployment, according to the 8th Annual Nutanix Public Sector Cloud Index Report.

India's Public sector organisations are accelerating efforts to modernise their technology infrastructure as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption gathers pace, but infrastructure readiness, governance and security challenges continue to slow large-scale deployment, according to the 8th Annual Nutanix Public Sector Cloud Index Report.

The report said governments and educational institutions are increasingly embedding AI into mission-critical functions such as service delivery, fraud detection, decision-making and resource management, while adopting containerisation and hybrid cloud infrastructure to support growing AI workloads.

AI Adoption Goals and Ongoing Challenges

"The goals of improved efficiency, better citizen experience, and transformational capabilities are accelerating AI adoption in the public sector," the report said. It added that organisations are "increasingly embedding AI into mission-critical operations," but warned that "significant challenges remain, however, including infrastructure readiness, workforce capabilities, shadow AI, governance and regulatory compliance."

Containerisation as a Modernisation Strategy

According to the report, public sector organisations are increasingly turning to containers to modernise infrastructure as they prepare for distributed data environments, cyber threats and AI-driven innovation. "As government and education organizations prepare for a future shaped by distributed data environments, escalating cyberattacks, mission-critical applications at the edge, and AI-driven innovation, they are increasingly turning to containers to modernize their infrastructure," the report said.

It added that this "reflects a broader modernization effort: balancing innovation with security, compliance, sovereignty, and operational resilience."

The survey found that 87 per cent of public sector IT leaders expect application containerisation to increase over the next three years, while 86 per cent believe AI is accelerating container adoption. It also said 83 per cent are already building new applications using containers.

Infrastructure Readiness and Governance Risks

Despite this momentum, the report said many organisations are still not equipped to support AI at scale. "Across public sector organizations, the mandate to deploy AI applications is often coming from leadership, driven by modernization goals, efficiency mandates, and mission impact. However, these directives do not always account for what is required to operationalize AI at scale, particularly the infrastructure needed to support it," it said.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said their current infrastructure is not fully ready for on-premises AI workloads.

The report also highlighted governance risks, with 96 per cent of IT leaders reporting AI applications being implemented outside IT functions and 91 per cent saying such use creates business and mission risk. Meanwhile, 84 per cent said organisational silos make technology initiatives harder to execute.

Summing up the findings, the report said, "In the age of AI, public sector IT leaders face a dual mandate: advancing mission outcomes while safeguarding sensitive data and intellectual property," adding that organisations will need the right infrastructure to support responsible, secure and scalable AI deployment across hybrid environments. (ANI)