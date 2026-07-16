Aurum PropTech has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Housing.com for Rs 458.06 crore in an all-equity deal. Following the transaction, REA India will increase its stake in Aurum PropTech from 5.54% to 24.90%.

Aurum PropTech Ltd has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Housing.com in an all-equity transaction, a move that the company said will integrate property discovery, transactions, financing and rentals on a single technology platform, while REA India will increase its stake in Aurum PropTech to 24.9 per cent following the deal.

Transaction Details

In the exchange filing, Aurum PropTech said its board has approved the acquisition of 100 per cent of Locon Solutions Private Limited, which owns Housing.com, for Rs 458.06 crore through a share swap arrangement, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The company said the transaction is expected to be completed before September 30, 2026. The board has also approved the preferential allotment of 1,97,93,309 equity shares to REA India Pte Ltd as consideration for the acquisition. Following the allotment, REA India's shareholding in Aurum PropTech will increase from 5.54 per cent to 24.90 per cent.

Strategic Rationale

According to the company, the acquisition is intended to bring Housing.com's real estate marketplace together with Aurum PropTech's technology ecosystem to create an integrated platform covering multiple stages of the real estate value chain. It says "The main reason for acquiring is to create a single AI and data architecture that becomes the operating layer for the entire RealEstate ecosystem connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage business, rentals and transactions."

The transaction will be completed through the issuance of 1,97,93,309 equity shares, representing around 20.5 per cent of the enlarged share capital. The company said the combined platform is expected to leverage a common AI and data architecture that connects consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage activity, rentals and transactions, to improve efficiency and customer experience across property discovery, matching, pricing and decision-making.

Explaining the rationale behind the transaction, the company said, "A single AI and data architecture becomes the operating layer for the entire ecosystem, connecting consumer demand, developer inventory, brokerage activity, rentals and transactions. This operating system will improve efficiency and customer experience across discovery, matching, pricing and decisioning across the platform."

Expected Outcomes and Future Growth

According to the company, the acquisition is expected to strengthen the integration of marketplace and transaction services within the broader real estate technology ecosystem while supporting future growth through a unified digital platform. (ANI)