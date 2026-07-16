The FATF has updated its monitoring lists, removing Algeria and Namibia while adding Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraq. Myanmar's high-risk status is unchanged. The FATF urges due diligence while protecting humanitarian and legitimate business flows.

FATF Updates Global Monitoring Lists

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) updated its global lists of high-risk and monitored jurisdictions following its plenary meeting, introducing shifts in the compliance monitoring of several nations. According to a press release on Thursday, the global watchdog removed Algeria and Namibia from its increased monitoring list, while including Bosnia and Herzegovina alongside Iraq in the same category.

"As per the June 19, 2026 FATF public statement, Algeria and Namibia have been removed from the list and Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iraq have been included to this list based on review by the FATF," the release said. The update follows the FATF plenary held from June 17-19, 2026.

The inter-governmental body releases these public documents as part of its ongoing efforts to identify and work with countries that possess strategic Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) deficiencies.

Status of High-Risk Jurisdictions

Regarding the highest-risk categories, the status of Myanmar remained unchanged. The FATF called on its members and other jurisdictions to refer to the February 2020 statements on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Iran, which remain in effect.

Furthermore, Myanmar has remained on the list of "High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action" since its addition in October 2022. The global body noted that countries must apply enhanced due diligence measures proportionate to the risks arising from Myanmar.

Guidance on Due Diligence Measures

The RBI statement clarified the boundaries of these regulatory steps for domestic institutions. "When applying enhanced due diligence measures, countries have been advised to ensure that flows of funds for humanitarian assistance, legitimate NPO activity and remittances are not disrupted," the document stated.

The central bank added that the FATF advice does not restrict regular commercial activities. "This advice does not preclude the regulated entities from legitimate trade and business transactions with these countries and jurisdictions mentioned there," the RBI stated.

Jurisdictions Under Increased Monitoring

Prior to this review, the FATF identified multiple jurisdictions as having strategic deficiencies in their regimes to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing. These jurisdictions developed specific action plans with the FATF to address their respective gaps.

Following the latest review, the nations under increased monitoring include: Angola, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kenya, Kuwait, Lao People's Democratic Republic (Lao PDR), Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, Papua New Guinea, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Vietnam, Virgin Islands (UK), and Yemen.

About the FATF

Established in 1989 by the Ministers of its Member jurisdictions, the FATF operates as an inter-governmental body to set standards and promote effective implementation of legal, regulatory and operational measures for combating money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system. Its decision-making body, the FATF Plenary, meets three times a year to update these global jurisdiction statements. (ANI)