India's real estate market reported a 31% YoY jump in pre-sales in Q2FY26 to Rs 4.05 lakh crore, even as new project launches fell 61%. The growth was led by major developers, while others saw minimal gains, says Nuvama Research.
Concentrated Growth Among Top PlayersHowever, the report highlights that the growth is mainly driven by big-ticket launches, including DLF's debut project in Mumbai, new offerings from Godrej Properties, and steady performance by Prestige Estates, who were major contributors to the quarter's robust sales. Excluding these large players, sales for the remaining top-20 developers rose only 3 per cent (YoY), indicating a concentration of demand in marquee projects.
Positive Outlook and Market ConsolidationNuvama Research highlighted that developers remain confident of scaling up launches in the second half, with most of the top companies guiding for 18-20 per cent growth in pre-sales for FY26. The share of listed players in nationwide pre-sales stayed elevated at 16 per cent, reflecting continued consolidation in the market.
Sales Volume, Pricing and CollectionsSales volumes also showed healthy traction. For the top 20 developers, volumes jumped 18 per cent (YoY), supported by developers keeping price hikes in check amid affordability concerns. Average realizations rose only 4 per cent (YoY) but fell 17 per cent sequentially as companies prioritised volume growth.Collections remained strong, rising 15 per cent (YoY) in Q2FY26, helping leverage levels stay comfortable across major players.
Aggressive Land Acquisition and Future DriversNotably, developers continued aggressive land acquisition, deploying around 34 per cent of collections toward land capex in H1FY26, underscoring bullishness on long-term demand.The report said the breadth of the housing cycle, product mix, and upcoming interest-rate cuts will be key determinants of the sector's performance going ahead. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
