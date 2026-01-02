India’s job market is set for a major revival, with reports projecting 10-12 million new jobs in 2026. This growth is fueled by returning business confidence, new technologies, and strategic hiring from campuses.

Indian companies are getting ready to open their doors to millions of new employees next year. If a new report by staffing firm TeamLease is anything to go by, India could see between 10 and 12 million new jobs in 2026, a significant jump from the 8–10 million positions estimated for 2025.

What's driving this optimism? HR leaders across sectors say business confidence is returning, new technologies are creating fresh roles, and companies are doubling down on diversity and campus hiring.

A Big Push From Campuses and Young Talent

For consulting major EY India, hiring fresh talent straight out of colleges continues to be a priority.

The firm plans to add around 14,000–15,000 employees in the financial year ending June 2026. According to Arti Dua, Chief HR Officer at EY India, campus recruitment has always been one of the company's strongest hiring pillars and that won't change this year.

Diageo India is also chasing new-age skills. Its recruitment focus will be on digital functions and strengthening supply chains, while actively working to improve the gender mix in its workforce.

Automakers Chase Future-Ready Engineers

At Tata Motors, the future is electric, digital and green and hiring will follow that vision.

The company is set to recruit talent in battery technology, software-defined vehicles, hydrogen fuel systems, engineering and R&D. Chief HR Officer Sitaram Kandi said these cutting-edge domains are expected to drive long-term job creation as the auto industry transforms.

FMCG Firms Bet on Inclusivity

Godrej Consumer Products is sharpening its diversity goals alongside growth.

The company wants to increase the representation of persons with disabilities, LGBTIQA+ employees and cis-women to 33% of its workforce by FY27, up from 31% currently, showing how hiring in 2026 won't just be about numbers, but also about building a more inclusive workplace.

Financial Services Look to Tech and Women Leaders

Motilal Oswal Financial Services is planning fresh hiring across all its business lines, including replacement and expansion roles.

The company will add talent in technology, data science and AI support functions, while also working to improve female leadership representation. Group CHRO Niren Srivastava said this is part of a larger effort to future-proof the organisation.