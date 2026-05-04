India's commercial vehicle sector showed mixed April 2026 results. Strong domestic demand drove growth for Tata Motors (28%), Ashok Leyland (9%), Eicher (6.9%), and M&M (11%), but export pressures and segmental weakness impacted overall momentum.

India's commercial vehicle segment reported a mixed performance in April 2026, with strong domestic demand supporting growth across major manufacturers, while export pressures and segmental weakness weighed on overall momentum, according to the monthly sales data released by companies.

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Major Automakers' Performance

Ashok Leyland Sales

Ashok Leyland reported total vehicle sales of 14,646 units in April 2026, marking a 9 per cent rise over 13,421 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales stood at 14,242 units, up 14 per cent from 12,509 units. The growth was driven by a 23 per cent year-on-year rise in light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and a 15 per cent increase in medium and heavy commercial vehicle (M&HCV) trucks. However, M&HCV bus sales declined during the period, limiting overall segment growth. Total domestic M&HCV sales rose 8 per cent to 7,977 units.

Eicher Motors Performance

At Eicher Motors, total sales of trucks and buses, including electric vehicles, stood at 7,318 units, registering a 6.9 per cent increase from 6,846 units a year ago. Domestic sales grew 8.6 per cent to 6,797 units, supported by steady demand in both light and heavy truck categories. However, exports remained weak, declining 21.3 per cent to 362 units. Within exports, buses recorded a sharp fall, while heavy-duty truck exports posted an increase. Segment-wise, light and medium-duty trucks grew 17.9 per cent, heavy-duty trucks rose 14.9 per cent, while bus sales declined.

Tata Motors' Strong Growth

Tata Motors reported a strong performance in its commercial vehicle segment with 28 per cent growth at 34,833 units, compared to 27,221 units in April 2025. Domestic sales rose 27.9 per cent to 32,965 units, while international business increased over 28 per cent to 1,868 units. SCV cargo and pickup segment surged 40.2 per cent to 12,799 units. HCV trucks grew 23.4 per cent to 8,969 units, ILMCV trucks rose 16.5 per cent to 5,454 units, while passenger carriers increased 22.6 per cent to 5,743 units. In the MH&ICV segment, domestic sales stood at 14,565 units, while total MH&ICV sales, including exports, were at 15,403 units.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Growth

Meanwhile, Mahindra & Mahindra reported 3,011 units in its trucks and buses business, up 11 per cent year-on-year, driven by 8 per cent growth in cargo vehicles and 14 per cent in passenger segments.

Market Outlook and Analysis

Commercial vehicle sector witnessed moderation during the month because of fiscal year transition, inflationary pressures and global uncertainties, which may influence demand trends ahead. Overall, the data indicates resilient domestic demand, particularly in cargo and light commercial vehicle segments, even as export headwinds continue to impact the broader industry performance at the start of the financial year.