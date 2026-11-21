Barclays' 2027 outlook advises investors to maintain an overweight position on AI despite rising compute constraints. The bank emphasizes navigating high debt costs, energy prices, and geopolitical volatility for better returns.

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Investors should continue to overweight the artificial intelligence (AI) theme going into next year, according to Barclays Private Bank’s Outlook 2027 report. The report noted that while AI infrastructure build-out continues, higher debt funding costs and compute capacity constraints start to weigh on project economics and supply chain expectations.

"Going into next year, we believe investors should continue to overweight the AI theme. However, dissonances have started to emerge," the report stated. The report pointed out that 2027 marks the year when AI starts to visibly impact adopters' income statements, though gains remain marginal in most cases. "What we fear is that demand for compute outruns the capacity to deliver it, forcing investors to reconsider when this new technology will reach scale," the report said.

On the macroeconomic front, the report highlighted that investors navigate a complex geopolitical landscape and a challenging fiscal backdrop. It emphasized that ten-year government bond yields for the US, UK, and Japan stand at their highest levels in two decades, pushing the price of money to multi-decade highs. "To get 2027 right on the macro front, investors need to call two things: the price of energy and the price of money," the report stated.

The report explained that energy prices largely decide central bank actions, which alongside heavy government borrowing dictate borrowing costs for consumers, corporates, and governments. With excessive government debt unresolved and inflation running hot, the bank remains cautious on government bonds and expects further turbulence in 2027. For fixed-income investors, the report suggested avoiding extending duration immediately, noting that the sweet spot lies in the belly of the yield curve and higher up the quality spectrum. In equities, elevated earnings growth expectations and frequent sector rotations point to continued dispersion rather than broad-based upside.

"We favour US equities, the technology, energy and healthcare sectors, and a blend of momentum, quality and low-volatility exposure," the report noted, adding that positioning shifts through the year rather than relying on a static playbook. To manage potential supply-driven shocks and growth scares, the report advised revisiting exposure to real assets, particularly infrastructure, while noting a growing opportunity set for hedge funds. "In sum, we expect 2027 to provide ample opportunities to generate attractive returns. But capturing them won't be straightforward and requires both agility and composure," the report noted. (ANI)