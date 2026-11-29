The GTRI report advises Indian exporters to adopt strict EU compliance standards on sustainability and traceability to secure lucrative contracts and gain a competitive edge ahead of the upcoming India-EU Free Trade Agreement implementation.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Indian exporters can secure higher-value contracts from European buyers and gain a long-term competitive advantage by preparing for the European Union's evolving regulatory requirements ahead of the implementation of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The trade policy think tank noted that compliance with regulations governing environmental sustainability, product traceability and labour practices could help Indian businesses emerge as preferred suppliers in the European market. "By positioning themselves as 'compliance-ready, low-risk preferred partners' for major European buyers, mid-size and large Indian exporters can capture higher-value contracts and convert regulatory compliance into a sustained competitive advantage across the European single market," the report said.

India exported goods worth USD 72 billion to the European Union in FY26, a figure that GTRI expects could rise significantly following the reduction of import tariffs under the trade agreement. The report identified eight key European regulations that Indian exporters need to prepare for to maximise the benefits of the FTA. "To capture the maximum gains from the FTA, Indian exporters must proactively prepare to navigate this mounting compliance burden," it said.

Among the key upcoming requirements is the EU Deforestation Regulation, which will require exporters of products such as coffee, rubber, wood and furniture to provide details of their sourcing locations and demonstrate compliance with environmental standards. The introduction of Digital Product Passports, beginning with electric vehicles and industrial batteries in February 2027, will require businesses to maintain digital records of product materials, carbon footprints, durability and recyclability. Similar requirements are expected to cover textiles, aluminium, tyres and furniture in subsequent years.

Meanwhile, under the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Indian industrial exporters are required to share verified emissions data with European buyers. The report noted that large Indian steel and aluminium suppliers are already tracking and sharing plant-level emissions data. Other regulations covering sustainable product labelling, waste management, labour practices and corporate sustainability disclosures are also expected to shape procurement decisions by European companies.

While larger Indian manufacturers are better positioned to meet these requirements, GTRI emphasised the need for institutional support to help smaller exporters participate in the opportunities arising from the trade agreement. "Supporting these smaller enterprises requires coordinated action among the Indian government, export councils, manufacturing associations, and exporters themselves," the report said.

The report highlighted that alongside tariff reductions, regulatory preparedness would play an important role in helping Indian businesses maximise their gains from the trade agreement and strengthen their position in the European market. (ANI)