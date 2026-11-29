India is actively seeking to expand market access and strengthen commercial ties with Togo, focusing on diversifying bilateral trade and identifying new investment opportunities within the West African nation's agricultural processing sector.

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India is looking to expand market access, diversify bilateral trade and explore investment opportunities in Togo as part of efforts to strengthen its commercial presence in the wider West African region, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Sunday. The discussions come amid a moderation in bilateral trade between India and Togo, which declined to USD 3.36 billion in FY26 from USD 3.45 billion in the previous financial year.

On the sidelines of the 21st Lomé International Fair in Togo, Amit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, met Togo's Minister of Economy and Strategic Monitoring Badanam Patoki to discuss ways to expand market access, forge partnerships and enhance bilateral trade and investment. Kumar noted that India is the largest destination for Togolese exports and underlined the need to diversify the trade basket, the ministry said in an official release.

India also highlighted potential investment and business opportunities in Togo's agricultural processing sector, particularly in cashew, soybean and shea processing, in line with the West African country's emphasis on domestic value addition. Appreciating Togo's emphasis on domestic value addition, he highlighted the availability of affordable Indian processing machinery for small and medium enterprises engaged in cashew, soybean and shea processing. He also noted that greater predictability in trade policies would encourage Indian investment in processing facilities in Togo, the ministry said.

India's exports to Togo stood at USD 2.51 billion during FY26, while imports amounted to USD 851.27 million. India is participating as the Guest of Honour Country at the international fair, showcasing its capabilities across agriculture, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, renewable energy, engineering, textiles, manufacturing and digital solutions.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is also participating in the fair to promote Indian agricultural and processed food exports while exploring market access opportunities and business partnerships across West Africa. Lomé serves as a gateway to the ECOWAS and Sahel markets, the ministry said, highlighting the potential for India to expand its economic engagement beyond Togo. The international fair, being held from November 27 to December 13, is expected to attract more than 1,000 exhibitors and delegations from around 20 countries, providing opportunities for Indian businesses to establish commercial partnerships and explore investment avenues in the region. (ANI)