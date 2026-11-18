Indian benchmark indices opened lower Wednesday as a global tech sell-off and a stronger US dollar dampened sentiment. Sensex and Nifty slipped, while experts highlight that strong corporate earnings may provide long-term market support.

Indian Benchmark Indices Open Lower Amid Global Sell Off Sentiment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Indian benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday as a sell-off in global technology stocks and a stronger US dollar index, which touched a 19-month high, weighed on market sentiment, while falling gold and crude oil prices added to pressure.

The BSE Sensex opened at 82,376.56, against its previous close of 82,532.19, and was trading at 82,444.73, down 87.46 points or 0.11 per cent at the time of filing this report. The Nifty 50 opened at 25,323.15, compared with its previous close of 25,387.40, and stood at 25,340.10, down 47.30 points or 0.19 per cent.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments said "After a sharp surge of above 10% in Nifty so far in November, the market may experience a minor correction any time. However, the dips are likely to be bought into, since the bulls are calling the shots now. More importantly, the acceleration in India Inc’s earnings will keep the market in good stead”. He further added “The earlier vicious cycle of rupee depreciation triggering capital outflows has turned into a virtuous cycle of rupee appreciation triggering capital inflows. Importantly, this capital inflows have fundamental support from rising earnings growth. The rising inflation and the coming inevitable rate hikes by the RBI are concerns."

Market participants are also tracking weakness in commodities, with gold, crude oil and Brent crude trading lower. Anindya Banerjee, Head of Commodity and Currency Research at Kotak Neo, said the stronger US dollar was putting pressure on bullion, base metals and crude. "The dollar, more than general risk appetite, remains the binding constraint for commodities," Banerjee said. He said the Dollar Index had touched 103.78, its highest level in 19 months, following higher-than-expected US import prices and expectations of another 25-basis-point rate hike in December. At the time of reporting, international gold was down 1.44 per cent at USD 3,794 per ounce, while crude oil declined 1.29 per cent to USD 84.90 and Brent crude fell 0.67 per cent to USD 92.52.

Banerjee said crude prices were struggling to recover as expectations of a global supply surplus outweighed geopolitical concerns. He noted that US crude inventories had risen by around 5.3 million barrels and gasoline stocks by about 5.1 million barrels. Among Nifty 50 stocks, Hindalco and Asian Paints led the losses, declining 1.39 per cent each, followed by HDFC Life and Bajaj Finserv, which fell 1.31 per cent each. Apollo Hospitals was the top gainer, rising 1.88 per cent, while Max Healthcare gained 0.79 per cent and Bharti Airtel advanced 0.59 per cent. Among sectoral indices, Nifty Metal fell 0.79 per cent, FMCG declined 0.50 per cent and Auto lost 0.30 per cent. On the other hand, Healthcare gained 0.42 per cent, while Media and Pharma rose 0.32 per cent each. Banerjee said the next major trigger for currency and commodity markets would be the US Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes, which could influence expectations around interest rates and the direction of the dollar. (ANI)