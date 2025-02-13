India-US mega trade deal on the horizon if Trump returns, says former US Trade official

One of the biggest challenges in the India-US trade relationship has been the unpredictability of Trump's tariff policies. Linscott acknowledged this, saying that every day under Trump's leadership brings new questions and possible tariff announcements.

India US mega trade deal on the horizon if Trump returns, says former US Trade official AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 13, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

India and the United States may finalize a large trade deal within the first year of Donald Trump's second term as President, but the negotiations will be challenging, according to Mark Linscott, Senior Advisor (Trade) and former Assistant US Trade Representative.

Speaking about the prospects of a trade agreement, Linscott expressed confidence that the two nations would reach a significant deal despite potential hurdles. "I do. I think it will be a challenging negotiation. There will be double tides. There may be some disruption. There likely will be threats of tariffs or even new tariffs. It will be complicated, and that's true of many trade negotiations, but I do think that they will conclude with a quite large trade deal, and perhaps even in the first year of the Trump administration," he said.

One of the biggest challenges in the India-US trade relationship has been the unpredictability of Trump's tariff policies. Linscott acknowledged this, saying that every day under Trump's leadership brings new questions and possible tariff announcements.

He added "It's very unpredictable. We met over the weekend. The announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminum is built on tariffs that were implied in the first Trump administration. Frankly, I don't know if those will have a limited impact on India," he said.

However, Linscott highlighted that Trump has also spoken about imposing reciprocal tariffs in the near future, which could have significant implications for India. "I think those are the ones to watch. Those are the ones that could have specific impacts on India," he noted.

Despite these challenges, Linscott remains optimistic about the India-US trade relationship. He described it as a "bull market" with great potential for growth.

He also suggested that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to the US could play a crucial role in shaping trade negotiations. "I think that during Prime Minister Modi's visit, the two sides will agree to start a big negotiation covering a full range of trade issues," he said.

While challenges remain, Linscott's remarks indicate that both nations are moving towards a more comprehensive and ambitious trade partnership in the coming years. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sensex Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions AJR

Sensex, Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions

Tech sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape AJR

Tech, sustainability, and growth: 10 companies transforming India's economic landscape

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion AJR

Sensex sinks, Nifty drops as FII outflows continue; experts await Modi-Trump discussion

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details AJR

New Income Tax bill on cards, set for Lok Sabha introduction on Thursday; check details

Stock market bloodbath: Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on US tariff concerns AJR

Stock market bloodbath: Sensex plunges over 1,000 points on US tariff concerns

Recent Stories

Sensex Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions AJR

Sensex, Nifty open flat in India amid caution over Modi-Trump trade discussions

Kroger’s Stock In Focus After CFO Appointment: Retail’s Bullish

Kroger’s Stock In Focus After CFO Appointment: Retail’s Bullish

Royal Caribbean Shares Surge After-Hours On Dividend Hike, $1B Share Repurchase: Retail’s Optimistic

Royal Caribbean Shares Surge After-Hours On Dividend Hike, $1B Share Repurchase: Retail’s Optimistic

Man who saved Rishabh Pant battles for life after suicide attempt with girlfriend shk

Man who saved Rishabh Pant battles for life after suicide attempt with girlfriend; she dies

We wanted him desperately: Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025 HRD

'We wanted him desperately': Gambhir reacts to Bumrah being ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025

Recent Videos

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Suspicious Bomb Shell Found in Chandigarh's Kaimbwala Area, Army and Police Investigating

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Metro: MOST EXPENSIVE in India! Fare Hike Sparks Outrage!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Infographic Hub | Polar Auroras: Science Behind Northern and Southern Lights

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Asianet News Rewind | When Ancelotti Before Clash With City Said 'Sometimes You Need to Risk a Bit'

Video Icon
JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

JP Nadda Prays at Guru Ravidas Temple for Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2025 | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon