India will host the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi from Feb 15-20, with over 100 countries attending. PM Modi is set to inaugurate the event, which will feature global leaders like Bill Gates and CEOs from top tech firms like DeepMind and Adobe.

India is set to host the AI Impact Summit from February 15 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, said S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Monday adding that the Summit will witness participation from over 100 countries.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

High-Profile Dignitaries to Attend

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the expo, and is also likely to be hosting a dinner on the evening as well as address the CEO Round table," the Secretary said at a press conference.

He also said that there are expected participations from the Heads of Government of nearly 15 to 20 countries, including France.

"Global leaders like Bill Gates had confirmed to attend. We have confirmations from Dennis Hassabis, CEO of DeepMind Technologies, Daria Modi, CEO of Anthropic, Shantanu Narayan, CEO of Adobe, Mark Benioff, CEO of Salesforce, Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm and Raj Subramanyam, CEO of FedEx among others," Secretary Krishnan said.

Global Participation and Scale

"We have sent out invitations to more than close to about 140 countries, and have so far received about 15,500 registrations from 136 countries, and 76 of these countries are from the Global South," the Secretary said at a press conference.

"We expect about over 100 global AI leaders, including CXOs, CSOs, leading academics and other thinkers in the space, we are having a large number of high impact events, both in terms of pre events, which are going on even as we speak," he said.

Summit's Vision and Guiding Principles

Speaking about the upcoming Summit, the MeitY Secretary said, "The idea is to build solutions for the productive sectors of the economy, to make sure that we have AI solutions, which would work significantly in areas such as healthcare, agriculture, governance, education, manufacturing, and so on."

Three Sutras and Seven Chakras

"The Summit is anchored by three guiding principles or sutras of 'People, Planet, and Progress', which will frame how AI should serve humanity, safeguard the environment, and drive inclusive growth. These guiding Sutras are further operationalized through seven Chakras thematic or working groups, each focusing on critical dimension of AI's global impact," he said.

"Together, these Sutras and Chakras provide cohesive framework that moves the conversation from aspirational commitments to measurable outcomes, ensuring that the benefits of Al are equitably realized across the world," he said.

Extensive Lead-up Events

He told that over 310 events have been held in the last 140 days, almost more than two events a day across the world, in different destinations, at different locations, and likewise, even alongside the main AI summit in those in that week.

"We are expecting close to about 800 events to be held."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)