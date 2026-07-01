MEIL and Analog are launching a joint venture to create India's first city-scale Physical Intelligence grid. The project will begin in Hyderabad and aims to make real-time awareness as reliable and available as electricity for cities.

India will get its first city-scale Physical Intelligence grid under a new joint venture between Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) and Analog, with the partners saying the technology will make real-time awareness as available and reliable as electricity.

The companies announced the strategic partnership in Hyderabad, calling it a move that will shape how governments operate, industries perform and cities function. The joint venture will be developed in India and built for the world, said P.V. Krishna Reddy, Managing Director, MEIL. "We believe the next generation of transformative technologies should not simply be adopted in India. They should conceive, develop and build here for the world," he said. "This is far more than a business partnership. It is a shared commitment to create technology that will redefine how governments operate, how industries perform, how cities function and how people live and work."

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A New Utility for India

Alex Kipman, Founder & CEO of Analog and a former Microsoft AI executive, said the grid will be installed in Hyderabad first and expanded across Telangana and India. "Physical intelligence is simply the next utility that we will upgrade as a species. And I'm extremely proud to say that it starts right here in Hyderabad," Kipman said. He described Physical Intelligence as "a shared layer of awareness that operates at city scale, much like the electrical grid allows to have electricity as a utility at city scale."

The partners said the technology is critical as cities add millions of autonomous robots, drones and self-driving vehicles. "As complexity compounds... that complexity will simply no longer work" without city-scale intelligence, Kipman said.

Applications and Empowerment

Reddy explained that Physical Intelligence helps systems "detect issues early, predict failures before they occur, automate inspections, make decisions in real time and in some cases even act autonomously." He cited traffic management, where AI can "automatically detect violation, predict congestion before it builds up, dynamically adjust traffic signals and even provide priority routing for ambulance," with the ability to flag potential accidents 5-10 minutes in advance.

In power transmission, he said drones and robots using Physical Intelligence can cut losses, boost efficiency and forecast area-wise demand for the next one to two years. "Physical intelligence is not about replacing people. It's about empowering people," Reddy added. "It helps human beings make better decisions, reduce repetitive manual work, improve safety, increase efficiency and enables governments and industries to operate at unprecedented scale."

The Technology Behind the Grid

Kipman outlined Analog's core IP that will power the grid: a 'world model' trained on sensors to predict "the next probable state of the world"; 'Anna', an analog neural agent with digital and physical neurons for real-time decisions; and 'Hive', a platform to homogenize millions of city sensors into a single plane of glass. "More sensors, better intelligence. Better intelligence, more use of Hive... With each turn of the crank, your city gets more insight," he said.

A Partnership Built in India

MEIL brings "scale, execution excellence, engineering capability and deep understanding of India's need," Reddy said, noting the company operates nearly 5,000-6,000 EV buses and has built large industrial areas. "The future will belong to those who dare to build it. Today, MEL and Analog have chosen to build that future together," he said.

Kipman added, "We're not just bringing our technology to Hyderabad, we are building our technology here in Hyderabad, created in India by Indians for India." (ANI)