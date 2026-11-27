The RBI has issued new KYC guidelines for payment banks to combat money mules and cyber fraud. Starting July 2027, banks must implement stricter transaction monitoring, hold mechanisms, and clear grievance redressal processes for customers.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued amended Know Your Customer (KYC) directions for payment banks, introducing a uniform, time-bound Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for identifying and restricting highly suspicious transactions and accounts linked to money mule activities, cyber-enabled financial frauds and terrorist financing. The new directions will come into effect from July 1, 2027, or an earlier date if a bank decides to implement the SOP.

Under the amended directions, banks will be required to deploy suitable technological and other solutions to identify highly suspicious transactions and accounts based on objective parameters, while minimising the risk of wrongly identifying genuine accounts as suspicious. Banks may place debit holds on highly suspicious transaction amounts or accounts, subject to approval at an appropriately higher level. The RBI stressed that the "mechanical application of hold at account level shall be avoided." Upon placing a debit hold, banks must promptly notify customers through digital channels or by the end of the next working day through other modes, specifying the reasons for the restriction, the process for its removal and the contact details of the concerned officer. Customers will be given seven calendar days to provide an explanation and supporting documents.

"The bank shall examine the explanation and documentation, if any, received from the account holder, and take a decision promptly and, in any case, not later than seven calendar days from the date of receipt of such explanation," the RBI said. Based on its assessment, the bank will either remove the debit hold or continue the restriction and report the matter to the jurisdictional police authority. If no instruction requiring continuation of the debit hold is received from the competent authority within 30 calendar days of reporting, banks must remove the restriction on the 31st day, provided they are satisfied with the enhanced due diligence of the account.

The central bank has also directed payment banks to designate nodal officers for grievance redressal and prominently display their contact details on their websites and at all branches. "Complaints shall be acknowledged on receipt and resolved within 30 calendar days," the RBI said. Additionally, banks must maintain records of debit holds, reasons for imposing and removing restrictions, and correspondence with customers and police authorities for five years. (ANI)