Gold and silver prices witnessed a strong recovery in domestic and international markets on Friday, November 28, following bargain buying after recent losses. Silver outperformed gold during the rebound, recording a sharper jump in both domestic and international markets.

Gold and silver prices witnessed a strong recovery in domestic and international markets on Friday, November 28, following bargain buying after recent losses. Silver outperformed gold during the rebound, recording a sharper jump in both domestic and international markets. The precious metals continued to attract investors' attention as market participants assessed the impact of global economic developments and expectations of another US Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

According to the latest data by bullion.com, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,26,000 per 10 grams on Saturday, November 28, while 22-carat gold stood at Rs 1,15,500 per 10 grams. Silver was trading at Rs 1,53,640 per kg. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) remained closed on Saturday due to the weekend.

Gold and Silver Rates on November 28, 2026

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Silver (1 kg) Delhi Rs 1,15,097 Rs 1,25,560 Rs 1,53,100 Mumbai Rs 1,15,289 Rs 1,25,770 Rs 1,53,360 Kolkata Rs 1,15,143 Rs 1,25,610 Rs 1,53,160 Chennai Rs 1,15,628 Rs 1,26,140 Rs 1,53,810 Bengaluru Rs 1,15,381 Rs 1,25,870 Rs 1,53,480 Hyderabad Rs 1,15,473 Rs 1,25,970 Rs 1,53,600

Why are gold and silver prices rising?

On Friday, December gold futures on MCX climbed approximately 2.4% to Rs 1,25,198 per 10 grams. December silver futures performed even better, jumping 4.4% to close at Rs 1,52,322 per kg.

Internationally, Comex gold futures gained 3.23% to $3,650 per ounce, while silver futures surged approximately 7.92% to $43.23 per ounce.

The recovery came despite a strengthening US dollar and growing expectations of another Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December. Bargain buying following the recent correction helped support demand for both precious metals.

Investors will continue to monitor global economic developments and US monetary policy signals for further direction in bullion markets.