New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's draft Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) policy is expected to be released for public consultation within the next one to two weeks, following consultations with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MOPNG), said Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, adding, India has capacity to build "multiple SAF production pathways." Speaking at the India Sustainable Aviation Fuel Summit, the Minister said, "...the most crucial step is going to be the roll out of our sustainable aviation fuel policy." SAF is a renewable, non-petroleum-based alternative to traditional fossil jet fuel that significantly reduces the carbon footprint of air travel "The draft policy has been shared with the MOPNG for their comments. Very soon the policy is going to be published for public consultation. This we are expecting to do in a week or two," he said. As per Naidu, "SAF has the potential to reduce emissions by up to 80% as compared to the conventional jet fuel." "SAF is a drop in fuel for us," he stressed. Highlighting the proposed framework, Naidu said the policy would focus on institutional coordination and promoting domestic production through public-private partnerships. "The first is the institutional coordination. It proposes establishment of National Council on Sustainable Aviation Fuel for overall coordination and monitoring," he said. The Minister further emphasised the need to strengthen feedstock collection, localise production and develop supply arrangements involving airlines, airports and oil marketing companies. Highlighting India's production potential, he said, "We have the capacity to develop multiple SAF production pathways. We have an estimated 3.4 million metric tons of used cooking oil potential. Our annual ethanol production capacity exceeds 1800 crore liters and India has approximately 680 million metric tons of agricultural residue annually." Naidu said SAF could provide significant economic opportunities while supporting India's energy security and environmental commitments. "I don't see SAF merely as a matter of compliance. SAF is beyond any obligation for India today. I see SAF as India's opportunity to emerge as producer, innovator, and a global supplier of sustainable aviation fuel," he said. He also welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Airbus and Air India, under which Airbus would directly invest in SAF procurement for Air India's flights. (ANI)