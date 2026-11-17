FICCI has proposed a dedicated development finance framework in the upcoming Union Budget to help increase India's manufacturing sector contribution to 25 per cent of GDP, citing a need for Rs 100 lakh crore in long-term credit.

FICCI Proposes Development Finance Framework for India Manufacturing

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) has proposed a dedicated development finance framework for India's manufacturing sector in the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28, highlighting that more than Rs 100 lakh crore in incremental credit may be required over the next decade to increase manufacturing's contribution to 25 per cent of the country's GDP. In its budget suggestions for a meeting with the Finance Minister, FICCI highlighted that access to long-term financing at competitive rates remains a major challenge, with borrowing costs in India nearly 400–500 basis points higher than in peer economies such as China and South Korea.

"If we have to scale up India's manufacturing to 25% of the GDP – estimates suggest that over ₹100 lakh crore in incremental credit may be required over the next decade," the industry body stated. FICCI suggested establishing a dedicated development finance institution (DFI) to provide competitively priced, long-term capital for sectors including batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials. Highlighting import dependence, FICCI said its assessment identified 10 foundational sectors accounting for nearly 36 per cent of India's non-petroleum imports, with 36 priority products and segments requiring domestic capacity creation.

The industry body also proposed a dedicated production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 12,000 crore for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) components, noting that domestic manufacturers face a cost disadvantage of approximately 35–50 per cent compared to Chinese imports. On taxation, FICCI recommended restoring the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption on listed securities alongside a calibrated increase in securities transaction tax (STT).

"The Government may consider restoring the exemption from LTCG tax on listed securities, as prevailed when STT was introduced in 2004, alongside a calibrated increase in STT on delivery-based transactions to protect some of the government revenues," it said. Alternatively, FICCI proposed a graded LTCG structure, with tax rates of 10 per cent for holdings between one and two years, 5 per cent for two to three years, and zero for holdings exceeding three years.

To strengthen export competitiveness, the industry body sought greater policy certainty under the RoDTEP scheme. "We thus request that the Union Budget allocations for the RoDTEP scheme be announced for a minimum three-year policy horizon," FICCI stated. It also proposed a Standards Testing and Certification Support Programme to strengthen domestic testing infrastructure and improve exporters' compliance with international standards. Additionally, FICCI recommended a National Talent Return and Industrial Capability Programme, beginning with a two-year pilot under DPIIT, to attract experienced overseas Indian professionals into priority manufacturing and technology sectors.