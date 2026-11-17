India's music creator economy surged 45% to reach Rs 17,400 crore in 2025. Driven by six trillion streams, the sector faces challenges like income uncertainty and AI risks despite strong growth in organized employment and original releases.

India's music creator economy generated an estimated Rs 17,400 crore in gross economic value in 2025

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India's music creator economy generated an estimated Rs 17,400 crore in gross economic value in 2025, marking a 45 per cent surge compared to 2023, according to an EY report supported by the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS). The report noted that digital consumption platforms accounted for 52 per cent of this economic value.

Sound recording and publishing revenues reached an all-time high of Rs 5,433 crore in 2025, while music publishing and performance revenues climbed to Rs 1,125 crore from Rs 628 crore in 2023. Employment in the organised segment also expanded by 50 per cent over 2023 to between 60,000 and 70,000 people, alongside annual original song releases rising to between 22,000 and 27,000.

Ashish Pherwani, Partner and Media and Entertainment Leader at EY India, said, "India's music economy is creating significant value, but its long-term success will be measured by how effectively that value reaches creators." "Strengthening monetization avenues, rights management and export capabilities through creator education can help translate rising consumption into sustainable growth for the entire ecosystem," Pherwani added.

Consumption reached nearly six trillion streams, with independent music capturing 43 per cent of digital consumption, up from under 35 per cent in 2023. The EY report, through a survey partnership with JioSaavn, revealed that 88 per cent of GenZ respondents listened to at least an hour of music daily, primarily while travelling (85 per cent), relaxing (76 per cent), and working (56 per cent). However, the survey highlighted a sharp divide for creators: while 75 per cent saw growing opportunities, 76 per cent found it harder to capitalise on them due to income uncertainty, complex rights administration, rising marketing costs, and artificial intelligence risks.

Lily Pandeya, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, said, "India possesses a unique opportunity to emerge as one of the world's leading music markets and cultural exporters." "By nurturing talent across languages, regions, and genres, encouraging innovation while safeguarding creators' rights, and building stronger bridges between culture and commerce, we can unlock the full potential of India's music creator economy," Pandeya stated. To address industry bottlenecks, the EY report recommended single-window licensing compliance for venues and retail spaces, defined rate cards, better metadata tracking, and an export promotion council for music.