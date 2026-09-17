India's goods trade deficit fell by $5.1 bn to $26.9 bn in August, aided by lower oil and gold imports. A Nuvama Research report suggests the gap may stabilize around current levels as both exports and imports stay strong, with oil prices a key factor.

India's goods trade deficit narrowed by USD 5.1 billion month-on-month to USD 26.9 billion in August, but the gap could stabilise around current levels as both exports and imports remain strong, with oil prices emerging as a key factor, Nuvama Research said in a report.

“While the trade deficit has narrowed, it could stabilise around current levels with oil prices remaining the key monitorable,” the report said.

The brokerage further said export and import momentum is likely to remain firm in the near term, partly driven by higher prices. It added that, “strong FCNR inflows provide a cushion, limiting near-term pressure on the INR.”

Components of Deficit Reduction

The narrowing in the trade deficit was led by a USD 1.5 billion improvement in the oil deficit to USD 9.9 billion and a USD 1.3 billion decline in the gold and precious metals deficit as imports of both commodities fell.

The core trade deficit, excluding oil and gold, also narrowed by USD 2.3 billion to USD 15 billion, but remained elevated at near-record levels, the report said. The improvement was broad-based, with trade balances improving across chemicals, agriculture, electronics and engineering goods.

Export Performance

Goods exports grew 26.1 per cent year-on-year in August, accelerating from 19.6 per cent in July. On a trend basis, non-oil export growth rose to 17 per cent from 14 per cent, driven by electronics exports, which jumped to 51 per cent from 27 per cent. However, the report cautioned that the sharp rise in electronics exports appears partly price-led, coinciding with higher chip prices. Excluding electronics, non-oil export growth remained broadly stable at 12 per cent on a trend basis.

Import Growth Analysis

On the import side, goods import growth moderated to 14 per cent in August from 17.5 per cent in July. However, core import growth on a trend basis rose to 24 per cent from 21 per cent, with electronics, engineering goods and ores showing strong growth.

Outlook and Areas to Watch

Going ahead, the pace of import demand and the performance of non-oil exports will remain important for the trade balance, while the elevated core deficit remains a key area to watch. (ANI)