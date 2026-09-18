India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.92 billion to USD 780.78 billion in the week ended September 11. The fall was primarily due to a decrease in foreign currency assets and gold reserves, according to RBI data.

India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.92 billion to USD 780.78 billion in the week ended September 11, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

The decline was led by foreign currency assets and gold reserves. Foreign currency assets, the largest component of the reserves, fell by USD 2.37 billion during the week to USD 645.80 billion, RBI data showed. Gold reserves declined by USD 2.59 billion to USD 111.23 billion during the week. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) increased by USD 39 million to USD 18.85 billion. India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) remained broadly unchanged at USD 4.92 billion.

Comparison with March 2026 Levels

Despite the weekly decline, India's foreign exchange reserves were USD 89.67 billion higher compared with the end of March 2026, when measured in US dollar terms. Foreign currency assets were USD 93.51 billion higher than their end-March level, while gold reserves were USD 4.17 billion lower over the same period, according to the RBI data. SDR holdings were up USD 223 million, while the reserve position in the IMF increased by USD 108 million.

Year-on-Year Growth

On a year-on-year basis, India's total forex reserves were higher by USD 77.82 billion. Foreign currency assets increased by USD 58.78 billion over the year, while gold reserves rose by USD 18.81 billion.

The RBI said the figures are provisional and differences, if any, are due to rounding off. (ANI)