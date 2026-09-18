FSSAI has initiated legal action against Nestlé India over alleged non-compliances and promotional claims for its infant nutrition products. Nestlé India has responded, stating its products are fully compliant with all applicable regulations.

Nestlé India on Friday said its infant nutrition products are fully compliant with applicable regulations, responding to legal action initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) over promotional claims and other alleged violations involving three products.

Nestlé Defends Products

A Nestlé India spokesperson said that NAN EXCELLA PRO and LACTOGEN PRO, along with their labels, had been approved by an expert committee of FSSAI, adding that the company has submitted a detailed response to the regulator. “Our products are fully compliant with all the applicable regulations. The said products (i.e., NAN EXCELLA PRO & LACTOGEN PRO) and their labels were approved by the expert committee of FSSAI,” the spokesperson said.

“In response to the notice, we have again submitted our detailed response to the authorities regarding statements appearing on the label, which are factual in nature, and supported by scientific literature,” the spokesperson added.

Nestlé India also said it adheres to regulatory requirements and would continue to cooperate with the food safety regulator. “We confirm to adherence of all regulations including all norms and label declarations as per applicable laws. We will continue to work closely and support FSSAI in its efforts towards consumer awareness,” the spokesperson said.

FSSAI Details Non-Compliance Allegations

The response came after FSSAI said it had initiated legal action against Nestlé India over alleged non-compliances relating to infant nutrition products.

Promotional Claims Scrutinized

According to FSSAI, it examined NAN EXCELLA PRO Stage 1 and LACTOGEN PRO 1, along with promotional material available on e-commerce platforms. The regulator said it observed claims relating to “5 HMOs” and “Whey Protein” for NAN LACTOGEN PRO Stage 1, while LACTOGEN PRO 1 carried a claim relating to “Whey Protein” being easy to digest. FSSAI said clarifications were sought from the company and subsequently found the two products in contravention of Regulation 4(2) of the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, which restricts promotional claims or material intended to increase the sale of infant foods. It also cited Section 3 of the Infant Milk Substitutes, Feeding Bottles and Infant Foods Act, 1992, which prohibits the advertisement and promotion of infant foods.

Sub-Standard Biotin Content Found

Separately, FSSAI said a sample of a follow-up formula manufactured by Nestlé India was found to be sub-standard with respect to Biotin content during laboratory analysis. The regulator said a referral laboratory also found the sample did not conform to the prescribed Biotin requirement.

FSSAI said three separate adjudication cases have been filed against Nestlé India in respect of the three products. (ANI)