Semiconductor industry players raised customs, transport, and regulatory issues at SEMICON India 2026. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assured them that the government will work closely with the industry to resolve these matters immediately.

Government to Address Industry Concerns

Semiconductor industry participants have raised issues related to customs, transportation and regulatory permissions during country roundtables at SEMICON India 2026, with Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw saying the government will work with the industry to address them.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the second day of SEMICON India 2026 on Friday, Vaishnaw said the country roundtables had received positive feedback, while participants had also highlighted some issues.

“We have received very good feedback from the country roundtables as well. They have also raised some issues, and we will work on them immediately,” Vaishnaw said. “There are some issues related to customs and transportation. There are also some issues related to permissions. We will work closely with the industry on all these matters,” he added.

Strong International Participation and Agreements

The country roundtables at SEMICON India bring together international semiconductor companies, government representatives and other stakeholders to discuss cooperation across areas including manufacturing, supply chains, investment, technology and talent. Vaishnaw also said several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and purchase orders had been signed during the event and presented on Friday.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, the minister said the event had seen strong participation from international companies, highlighting the country pavilions of Japan and Singapore. “If you visit the various country pavilions, you will see very large contingents from countries such as Japan and Singapore. There are around 30 companies in each country pavilion,” he told ANI.

Focus on Talent and Workforce Development

Vaishnaw also highlighted participation from students, saying there was both enthusiasm and curiosity among them about opportunities in the semiconductor sector. “There is enthusiasm as well as curiosity among students. In a way, students can see a path towards a new future,” he said.

During the media interaction, Vaishnaw also referred to a 240-hour Level One semiconductor course that an industry participant had suggested and implemented for high-school students. “It is a Level One course. And that Level One course is a 240-hour course, which is very good... Once a student takes that 240-hour course, a high school student can actually start working in the semiconductor industry,” he said.

About SEMICON India 2026

SEMICON India 2026 is being held from September 17 to 19 at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi under the theme “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem.” The three-day event brings together companies, policymakers, investors, researchers, startups, academic institutions and students from across the semiconductor and electronics value chain. It features six country pavilions representing Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Singapore and Sweden, along with country roundtables, a startup pavilion, student hackathon and workforce development activities. (ANI)