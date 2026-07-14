India Post achieved a historic milestone with its Q1FY27 turnover crossing the Rs 4,000-crore mark for the first time, reaching a record Rs 4,008 crore. This represents a significant 22.2% year-on-year growth, announced by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

India Post's Q1FY27 turnover rose 22.2 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 4,008 crore, the first time Q1 turnover has crossed the Rs 4,000-crore mark, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Scindia said India Post's turnover increased from Rs 3,280 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26. "This quarter, I am very glad to report to you that total turnover compared to quarter 1 of FY25-26 has grown by 22.2%. Last year, Quarter 1 was Rs 3,280 crore. This year, Quarter 1 is Rs 4,008 crore. This is the first time in the history of India Post that Quarter 1 turnover has hit Rs 4,000 crore and above," he said.

"Generally, Q4 has been a high revenue quarter, but this is the first time that first quarter of a financial year we have hit above Rs 4,000 crore of turnover," he added.

Broad-Based Growth Across Verticals

The minister highlighted strong growth across multiple business verticals during the quarter. Parcel services recorded a 50 per cent growth, while mail services expanded 42 per cent. INGB services grew 34.3 per cent despite operational challenges, Citizen Centric Services surged 86 per cent, the Post Office Savings Bank business increased 9.7 per cent, and Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) registered a 20.1 per cent growth.

"This is the first time in India Post's history that we are growing in double digits. General growth trends at India Post have been in the range of 1 to 2.5 per cent per annum. Last year we grew by close to about 20 per cent," he noted.

Growth in Insurance Services

Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) registered 20.1 per cent growth, with revenue increasing from Rs 348 crore to Rs 419 crore. "PLI and RPLI, last year Rs 348 crores, this year, quarter one, Rs 419 crores, growth of Rs 70 crores at 20.1%. So the average growth, as I said to you, is 22.2%, which is probably the first time in the history of India Post in terms of results," he noted.

Improved Financial Efficiency

Expenditure Coverage Ratio (ECR) improved significantly during the quarter, rising 400 basis points including pension liabilities and 600 basis points excluding pension liabilities. (ANI)