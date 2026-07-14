EaseMyTrip and Jharkhand Tourism have signed an MoU to promote the state's diverse tourism offerings, from spiritual sites like Baidyanath Dham to its natural beauty, using digital marketing, its EasyDarshan vertical, and influencer campaigns.

EaseMyTrip, one of India's leading online travel-tech platforms, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, to promote the State's diverse tourism offerings through digital initiatives and enhance its visibility among travellers across the country. The MoU was signed during the Jharkhand Tourism Stakeholders' Summit held in New Delhi, in the presence of Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren and State Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sports Sudivya Kumar. The agreement was formally signed by Mukesh Kumar, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, on behalf of the State Government, and representatives of EaseMyTrip.

Strategic Digital Promotion

As part of this collaboration, EaseMyTrip will leverage its extensive customer reach, technology capabilities, and its dedicated spiritual and domestic tourism vertical, EasyDarshan, to showcase Jharkhand's tourism potential to millions of travellers through its optimizing digital marketing and promotional activities to enhance the visibility. The initiative will focus on promoting the State's renowned spiritual destinations, including the sacred Shri Baidyanath Dham and other prominent temples, alongside its spectacular waterfalls, lush forests, eco-tourism experiences, agri-tourism initiatives and rich cultural heritage.

Content-Driven Campaign

Beyond destination marketing, EaseMyTrip will launch a curated content-driven campaign featuring a solo traveler or influencer on an immersive journey across the state. The campaign will highlight Jharkhand's adventure, natural beauty, and cultural richness, showcasing coal mines, rolling hills, lush greenery, waterfalls, lakes, and tribal experiences compelling, high-quality visual storytelling. Creative assets including banners, videos, and destination content will be developed to promote Jharkhand Tourism. Mobile and app banners, optimized for Online Travel Management Platform (OTMP) formats to drive engagement and conversions. Annual and quarterly promotional calendars will be prepared in consultation with Jharkhand Tourism to ensure sustained visibility.

The partnership will also spotlight Jharkhand's local festivals, tourism circuits, and unique cultural offerings through EaseMyTrip's extensive customer traveler base, digital ecosystem and marketing channels.

Leadership on the Partnership

Commenting on the collaboration, Mukesh Kumar, Secretary, Department of Tourism, Government of Jharkhand, said, "The Government of Jharkhand is committed to positioning the state as a preferred tourism destination by building greater awareness of its rich spiritual heritage, natural beauty, and cultural diversity on digital platforms. Our collaboration with EaseMyTrip is an important step in this direction. By leveraging the company's strong digital reach and travel ecosystem, we look forward to connecting with more travellers and showcasing the many experiences that make Jharkhand a truly unique destination."

Further adding, Rikant Pittie, CEO & Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, "Domestic tourism is witnessing strong momentum, with travellers increasingly seeking authentic and diverse experiences. Through this collaboration, EaseMyTrip will create targeted campaigns to bring Jharkhand's spiritual, cultural, and nature-based experiences to the forefront, while leveraging our travel ecosystem to reach millions of travellers across India. We are committed to support the Government of Jharkhand's efforts to strengthen destination visibility and inspire more travellers to discover the state's diverse tourism offerings."

Broader Vision for Domestic Tourism

The partnership reflects EaseMyTrip's broader vision of using technology, innovation, and strategic collaborations to strengthen domestic tourism, make India's diverse destinations more accessible to travellers, and contribute to the growth of the country's tourism ecosystem. (ANI)