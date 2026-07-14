Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Bharat Tex 2026 will help India achieve record textile exports and attract investments, acting as a global platform for buyers, investors, and manufacturers, especially MSMEs.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday expressed that Bharat Tex 2026 will help India achieve record textile exports and attract fresh investments into the sector, saying the event has emerged as a global platform for buyers, investors and manufacturers as the country expands its free trade agreements (FTAs) and strengthens its textile industry.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of Bharat Tex 2026, Singh said the exhibition has drawn participation from more than 130 countries and over 60,000 exhibitors, reflecting growing global interest in India's textile sector. "I hope that this time, the exporters and the buyers will break all the records of the world," Singh said.

Expanding Exports and Supporting MSMEs

The minister said India is working towards expanding textile exports by leveraging FTAs and diversifying market access. He noted that bilateral trade agreements are opening up larger international markets for Indian textile products and strengthening the country's competitiveness.

According to Singh, the exhibition has also provided a platform for small businesses to enter global markets, with nearly 90 per cent of the participants being micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). "Those who never thought that they would export, those small entrepreneurs have come," he said, adding that people from nearly 550 districts currently export handlooms, handicrafts, textiles and garments.

Growing Investor Confidence

Singh said Bharat Tex is also witnessing participation from investors alongside buyers, indicating growing confidence in India's textile manufacturing ecosystem. He cited the beginning of domestic manufacturing of stitching machines by a Taiwanese company as an example of increasing investment interest in the sector.

Opportunities in Technical Textiles and Domestic Growth

Highlighting opportunities in technical textiles, the minister said India has significantly expanded its manufacturing capabilities in products that were previously imported, while emerging as a leading exporter of flexible intermediate bulk containers (FIBCs).

He also pointed to the growing domestic textile market and said the sector remains an important source of employment, particularly in the garment industry.

"When you invest Rs 1 crore in the garment sector, it gives employment to 50 to 60 people," Singh said, adding that states such as Bihar are emerging as important textile manufacturing destinations through industrial parks and supportive policies. (ANI)