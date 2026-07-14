DP World has invested in Hyderabad's Maithri Aquatech to pilot its atmospheric water generation technology across its global logistics network. This partnership aims to evaluate the tech and find alternative water solutions for industrial operations.

DP World has made a strategic equity investment in Hyderabad-based Maithri Aquatech, with the partnership expected to support pilot deployment of atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology across the logistics company's global operations.

According to a joint statement issued by the companies, the investment is aimed at evaluating the use of Maithri Aquatech's AWG systems in real-world operating environments across different geographies, with the objective of expanding access to alternative water solutions for logistics and industrial operations.

Pilot Deployment for Water Security

The companies said the partnership will enable pilot deployment of Maithri Aquatech's MEGHDOOT atmospheric water generation systems across DP World's network while generating operational data on the technology's performance at scale.

Commenting on the partnership, Ramkrishna Mukkavilli, Founder and Managing Director of Maithri Aquatech, said, "Their investment reflects a shared belief that water security is not a peripheral challenge -- it is central to the resilience of global trade, communities, and ecosystems."

Fostering India-UAE Collaboration

Maithri Aquatech develops atmospheric water generation systems that produce potable water from atmospheric humidity. According to the company, its technology has applications across commercial, industrial, defence, logistics and community water supply segments.

The companies said the partnership also reflects growing collaboration between India and the UAE in areas such as sustainability, innovation and trade. Maithri Aquatech's headquarters, manufacturing and research operations are based in Hyderabad, while its international business operations are managed from Dubai.

Alignment with Sustainability Goals

DP World said the investment aligns with its broader sustainability strategy, which includes a target of achieving net positive water impact by 2030. The company operates more than 295 logistics and supply chain facilities across 78 countries.

The companies said the partnership is expected to support wider deployment of atmospheric water generation technology if the pilot projects demonstrate successful performance across different operating environments. (ANI)