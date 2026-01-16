India Post has officially launched its logistics services on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform, expanding its e-commerce role. Sellers on ONDC can now select India Post for nationwide parcel pickup, booking, and delivery.

New Delhi: The Department of Posts (India Post) has officially launched its service as a logistics service provider for orders placed on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform. With this, the postal department has further expanded its presence in the digital commerce sector.

On Thursday, the postal department successfully delivered its first ONDC parcel, marking a significant milestone in the organization's digital commerce journey.

First Order Received on January 13

The Department of Posts, operating under the India Post brand, received its first ONDC order on January 13, 2026. This order was booked by an ONDC-enabled initiative called UdyamWell.

The UdyamWell initiative aims to support Indian entrepreneurs by providing comprehensive services to artisans, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs.

Successful Delivery on January 15

According to an official statement from the Department of Posts, “On January 13, 2026, India Post successfully booked its first online order by operating as a Logistics Service Provider (LSP) on the ONDC platform. This parcel was successfully delivered on January 15, 2026.”

Sellers Can Choose India Post Logistics

After integrating with the ONDC platform, sellers using ONDC-enabled buyer applications can now choose India Post as their logistics partner for parcel pickup, booking, shipping, and delivery.

India Post's nationwide postal network is its key strength. The service is live on ONDC under the “Click & Book” model. Currently, the postal department's logistics services are live on the ONDC platform under the “Click & Book” model.

How Does the “Click & Book” Model Work?

Under this model:

Sellers can digitally create a pickup request

They can choose India Post as their logistics partner

The postal department will collect the parcel directly from the seller's premises

During parcel collection, the necessary documentation process is completed. The goods are then consolidated, tracked, and delivered to the final destination using the postal department's technology-enabled logistics system.

How to Order Products on the ONDC Platform

If you want to shop on the ONDC platform, follow these steps.

Visit the official ONDC website

Select your preferred product category

Choose one of the available buyer applications

Browse sellers, stores, or restaurants in the selected category

Add the desired items to your cart

Enter payment details and complete the transaction

Track your order status through the application

Another Step Towards Digital India

Analysts have opined that the inclusion of India Post on the ONDC platform is a significant step towards facilitating digital market access for rural and small entrepreneurs.