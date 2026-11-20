India's oil marketing companies face a predicted decline in profitability as retail losses on petrol, diesel, and LPG continue to rise, despite strong second-quarter refining performance. Market analysts flag sustained operational challenges.

India OMCs Face Profitability Decline Due To Rising Fuel Retail Losses

India's oil marketing companies (OMCs) could face a sharp decline in profitability in the coming quarters as losses on petrol, diesel and domestic LPG sales weigh on earnings, despite a strong performance in the September quarter, according to a report by Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The report said OMCs' earnings in the second quarter of FY27 were supported by a sharp improvement in refining margins and inventory gains. However, falling retail margins and rising LPG under-recoveries are expected to put pressure on their performance. “OMCs’ profitability to plunge on marketing losses,” the report said, highlighting the challenges facing the companies in the near term.

The combined EBITDA of the oil and gas companies covered in the report rose 39.6 per cent year-on-year in Q2FY27. OMCs recorded a 54.7 per cent increase in EBITDA, supported by stronger refining margins, which averaged USD 33.8 per barrel compared with USD 10.1 per barrel in the year-ago quarter. However, the improvement in refining earnings was partly offset by losses in fuel retailing. Petrol retail margins declined to a loss of Rs 3.1 per litre in the quarter from a positive margin of Rs 10.7 per litre a year earlier. Diesel retail margins also turned negative at Rs 24.5 per litre, against a positive margin of Rs 5.6 per litre in the corresponding period.

The report also flagged the rising burden of LPG under-recoveries. At Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), these were estimated at Rs 245 per cylinder in October and Rs 327 per cylinder in November, while outstanding government compensation receivables stood at Rs 180 billion. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) could see LPG under-recoveries rise further to around Rs 309 per cylinder in November and Rs 370 in December, the report said.

Beyond OMCs, Nuvama also pointed to pressure on city gas distributors from higher gas costs and on upstream companies from weak production growth. The outlook for refining margins remains subject to crude price volatility, freight costs and geopolitical developments, while rising LPG losses could continue to weigh on oil marketing earnings.