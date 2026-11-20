McKinsey report reveals that sustainability risks impact earnings by up to 20%. CEOs are urged to lead strategies, integrate AI, and manage supply chains to turn environmental commitments into measurable, long-term business growth.

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Sustainability-related risks and opportunities could impact companies' long-term free cash flow by up to 20 per cent of their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), highlighting the need for chief executive officers (CEOs) to take direct responsibility for sustainability strategies, according to a report by McKinsey. The report said sustainability was no longer limited to environmental concerns but had become a key business priority, influencing companies' growth, profitability and competitiveness.

It said businesses across sectors faced both risks and opportunities, including developing new products, adopting new business models, improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. “The urgent question is no longer whether sustainability belongs on the CEO’s agenda, but how the CEO can drive a solution,” the report said. It added that while other senior leaders could support sustainability efforts, they could not replace the CEO's role.

McKinsey outlined five key steps for CEOs: identifying the economic benefits of sustainability, ensuring business decisions match company commitments, taking responsibility for supply chains, using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve sustainability efforts and promoting innovation. The report said sustainability investments could help companies manage market, legal, regulatory and reputational risks while creating new business opportunities through green products, higher productivity and efficient operations.

Citing a 2025 survey by the Science Based Targets initiative, the report said 91 per cent of respondents from companies that had maintained science-based targets for at least two years reported a positive overall impact. Around 80 per cent said these targets had improved their company's strategic alignment and long-term vision. It also highlighted the growing investment in clean energy, stating that global investments in the sector reached USD 2.2 trillion in the past year, twice the amount invested in fossil fuels. At the same time, electricity demand from data centres is expected to nearly double by 2030, requiring more than USD 170 billion in new power generation capacity.

The report said CEOs should make AI an important part of their sustainability strategies rather than treating it as a separate technology initiative. AI applications in smart-grid management, power generation, manufacturing and agriculture could help reduce emissions and improve efficiency. It also stressed the need for companies to work closely with suppliers to reduce emissions across supply chains, which account for more than 90 per cent of total emissions in some sectors. McKinsey said CEOs must take direct responsibility for investment decisions and innovation to turn sustainability commitments into measurable business results. (ANI)