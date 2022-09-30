India in 5G era: 3 telecom operators to show PM its true potential

The three major telecom operators of the country -- Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea -- will demonstrate one area each where the spectrum holds the potential to revolutionise everyday lives.

Reliance Jio

Jio will connect a Mumbai schoolteacher with students in three different locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Odisha. This will demonstrate how 5G will facilitate education by bringing teachers closer to students, obliviating the physical distance between them. It will demonstrate the power of Augmented Reality (AR) on screen and how that is being used to teach children across the country remotely, without the need of an AR device.

Airtel

Bharti Airtel will demonstrate how a girl from Uttar Pradesh will witness a lively and immersive education experience to learn about the solar system with the help of virtual reality and augmented reality. The girl will share her learning experience with Prime Minister Modi by appearing on the dais through a hologram.

Vodafone-Idea

The Vodafone-Idea test case will demonstrate workers' safety in an under-construction tunnel of the Delhi Metro through the creation of a Digital Twin of the tunnel on the dais. The digital twin will help give safety alerts to workers in real-time from a remote location. Prime Minister Modi will take a live demo from the dais to monitor the work in real-time through utilising VR and artificial intelligence.

Benefits of 5G

The 5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people. These include:

* Provide seamless coverage, high data rate and highly reliable communications.

* Increase spectrum, energy and network efficiency.

* Connect billions of Internet of Things devices.

* Allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed and delivery of critical services such as telesurgery and autonomous cars, among others.

* Facilitate real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations such as in deep mines, offshore activities etc.

* Unlike existing mobile communication networks, 5G networks will allow tailoring of requirements for each of these different use cases within the same network.

